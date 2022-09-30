How do you know that your newborn has a heart problem

A structural problem in the heart which is present since birth is known as congenital heart disease (CHD). It is the most common congenital disorder in newborns. These group of diseases have a variable presentation – some may present immediately after birth, some present in the first week of life after your newborn is discharged from the hospital, and some manifest later on in life.

Here is all you need to know about heart issues in children

1. How do I know at home that my baby is having a heart problem?

If your baby is having difficulty in feeding or fast breathing especially after feeding or excessive sweating after feeding or he/she looks blue, you should suspect heart problem.

Sometimes only the hands and feet are blue and the body is pink, that may be due to cold surroundings also. So it is important that lips or tongue should be blue to suspect heart disease.

Many structural problems of heart can be diagnosed in the routine antenatal scan. An antenatal scan done at 20-22 weeks of gestation usually picks important structural problems in the heart.

2. Are there some categories of heart problems?

Broadly heart problems in an early period of life are of 2 types, one in which the newborn is blue (those are called cyanotic heart disease) and the other in which the newborn is pink but has other problems like feeding difficulty, excessive sweating, less urination and failure to gain weight. This set is called acyanotic heart disease.

3. You said some of them manifest later on in life (after discharge). Is there a way, I could come to know that my child has a heart problem before being discharge from the hospital?

Yes, a simple test called pulse oximetry screening may help to diagnose heart problems in your newborn. A pulse oximeter is a device which measures oxygen saturation in the blood.

All newborns born in the hospital should undergo pulse oximetry screening. At 24 hours of life, oxygen saturations should be measured on the right hand and either of the foot in all newborns. If the saturation level at either of place is more than or equal to 95%, it is called a negative screen (meaning a newborn doesn’t have a heart problem). If the saturation level at either of place is less than 90%, it is called a positive screen (meaning there is a probability that the baby may have a heart problem). When the screen is positive, we should do a definitive test echocardiogram (ultrasound of heart) before discharge to confirm or refute structural heart disease.

If saturation level is between 90-94%, it should be repeated twice at 1 hour interval. If saturation is more than or equal to 95% on any of the repeat measurements, it is a negative screen. If saturation is less than 90% on any of the repeat measurements, it is a positive screen. If saturation levels persist between 90-94% on repeat measurements, take it as a negative screen and get an echocardiogram done.

Also if the saturation difference is ≥4 percent between the upper and lower extremities on two to three measurements, each separated by one hour, take it as positive screen.

4. Whom should I consult when my doctor suspects heart disease?

You should consult a pediatric cardiologist. He will do echocardiogram and explain you about the condition. Not all heart problems need treatment. He will explain you the course and when to do repeat echocardiogram. In case heart disease your newborn or child has needs treatment, he will admit and do necessary intervention.

Dr Naveen Parkash Gupta, Senior consultant Neonatalogy

Dr. NAVEEN PRAKASH GUPTA, MD Pediatrics, DNB Neonatalogy, Fellowship in Neonatology (BC Children’s, Vancouver), Senior Consultant - Neonatology

Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi

Key messages

It is important to do pulse oximetry screening at 24 hours of age in the hospital before discharge. Simple tests will screen which baby might have a problem and a definite test (echocardiogram, which is non-invasive) will help you diagnose or rule out the problem.

At home, if you see any symptoms related to a heart problem (feeding difficulty, excessive sweating, not gaining weight, poor urine output, tongue and lips are blue), take the child to the emergency and let him/her examined by paediatrician.