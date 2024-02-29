  1. Visit the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website.
  2. Click on ‘CHECK OFFER’ to access the online form.
  3. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify your profile with the OTP.
  4. Review the pre-assigned loan offer and select your preferred amount.
  5. Choose a repayment tenure that suits your needs.
  6. Click on ‘PROCEED’ to complete the online process, and a representative will assist you further.