How and NRI savings account can help

February 12, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

New Delhi (India), February 6: Living overseas gives NRIs high-income opportunities and an improved lifestyle. You work in a strong economy and earn in foreign currencies that help you build a better future. However, you can still invest in India for reasons such as retirement planning, building financial assets or initiating a business venture for high ROI.

Regardless of the reasons you consider more viable, your inward remittances bolster the Indian economy. According to a recent report, inward remittances account for around 3% of India’s GDP.

This post is about NRI investment in India, investment opportunities in India and how an NRI savings account can facilitate those investments.

Investment opportunities in India

The question “where to invest money in India” may have come to your mind. The following are the financial instruments where you can invest -

Fixed deposit - This is a common type of NRI investment in India. When you initiate a fixed deposit, the money stays in that account for a specific period. Banks allow premature withdrawal of FDs with a penalty.

Mutual funds - Mutual funds are large pool funds and another popular NRI investment in India. Mutual funds fall under the strict regulations of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

You need an NRE, NRO or FCNR account to invest in Indian mutual funds. These accounts facilitate the investment and payout process.

Direct equity - For NRI investment in India, equities can be a good option if there is enough knowledge. To invest in direct equities, you should have Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) account along with NRE account.

Bonds and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) – Eligible Bonds and NCDs can be a good investment for NRI. For bonds, the returns may fluctuate according to how the market behaves. NCDs have a credit risk as their repayment of the principal amount and interest will depend on the issuer.

Three main bond categories are - non-convertible debentures (NCDs), PSU bonds and perpetual bonds.

1. Government securities

Government securities like treasury bills or T-bills have shorter maturity dates of 3 to 12 months. For long-term investments, you can try government securities, such as fixed-rate government bonds, floating-rate government bonds and capital index bonds.

2. Real Estate

Investing in real estate is a popular type of NRI investment in India. It serves the purpose of a long-term investment with steady growth. Ensure you have NRE/ NRO accounts to make inward remittances to buy or sell a property.

3. Certificate of deposits

Certificate of Deposits (CDs) are relatively safer investments for NRI than stocks or other securities since the money remains in a bank. CDs almost work like fixed deposits, but you can sell them. You need a dematerialized (DEMAT) account to buy and sell CDs.

How an NRI savings account can facilitate investments in India

Three types of investment accounts are part of an NRI savings account that facilitate NRI investment in India -

Non-resident external account (NRE) - Funds in an NRE account remain in rupees. It is an interest-bearing savings account with tax exempt returns and fully repatriable

Non-resident ordinary account (NRO) - NRIs can use an NRO account to control their earnings in India. You can keep income from rent, dividends from investments or pension funds in this account.

Foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) - An FCNR account is for parking foreign currencies in deposit form. It helps protect the funds from currency fluctuations that happen in financial markets

The NRE/NRO accounts can help you transfer, manage and invest funds in the following ways:

Secure transfers and transactions -When you have an NRO or NRE account, you can easily do hassle-free banking and transfer money globally via NEFT, wire transfer, IMPS and UPI.

Easy repatriation of funds -Repatriation of funds can be a concern for NRIs. NRE account is freely and fully repatriable and you can send any amount to your residing country. From NRO account you can remit upto 1 Million USD in a financial year subject to taxes and documentation. Easy currency conversions - When working overseas, if you want to transfer funds to India, funds will be held in Indian Rupee. You can remit the funds in freely convertible foreign currency and funds will be converted & parked with the help of an NRI savings account in Indian Rupee.

Tracking expenses relating to investments - You can track your investment-related expenses such as brokerage, fees, duties and taxes through an NRI Savings Account.

Regulatory compliance - An NRI savings account will help you comply with the regulations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in India. An IDFC FIRST Bank NRI Savings Account has NRE and NRO options and can help you comply with FEMA regulations. Besides, you can earn up to 7% p.a. interest

The way ahead

Managing and investing your funds in India from abroad can be challenging due to repatriation and taxation. Through NRI banking, you can overcome these challenges.

With an IDFC FIRST Bank NRI Savings Account, you can transfer funds anywhere or park your overseas earnings in India. Besides, making NRI investments in India is easy as you can build your assets by putting your money high-yield in equity, mutual funds and debt instruments in India seamlessly.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”