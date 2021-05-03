Hone Your Meta-Skills for the 21st-Century World

03 May 2021 19:24 IST

SSVM group of schools insistently ensures that the students get a quality education even during the pandemic. Distinct goals and expectations for remote learning, decisive decision-making, transparency and frequent communication were the most mentioned critical factors SSVM believed could mitigate the smooth learning process alongside professional networking and maintaining strong connections with teachers, staff, students and parents. Community partnerships with parents, National and International universities have been essential to the schools’ development, and technology is used extensively to link SSVM with its learners across the globe.

The SSVM group of schools aim to produce students who are college-ready and competent worldwide. They become highly skilled and successful citizens in both native and global settings.

Over the past 23 years, SSVM has always strived to embed the skills of self-awareness, social mindfulness, ethical behaviour, self-management, healthy relationship management and responsible decision-making in every learner resulting in their quality conduct, the rise of academic achievement and improvement in the School climate. Healthy regulation of learners’ emotions is at the core of SSVM. The strategies applied are limitless, ranging from cognitive strategies, like reappraisal and positive self-talk, to better routines; the Leaders build trust and encourage connections among educators and students. Maintaining this sense of community culture helps foster engagement and preserve the continuity of quality learning at SSVM.