Puducherry 5 October 2023: Vinayaka Mission Group has collaborated with India’s leading purpose-driven technology-led oncology platform Karkinos Healthcare to launch ‘Vinayaka Karkinos Oncology Institute’ (VKOI) in Puducherry, to provide affordable and state-of-art cancer care services to the patients.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Puducherry Shri N. Rangasamy inaugurated the Vinayaka Karkinos Oncology Institute, on the VIMS Puducherry campus.

The inaugural ceremony was also graced by Dr. S. Ganesan, Chancellor of Vinayaka Mission; Director of Vinayaka Misison-Anuradha Ganesan; esteemed board member Mr. Suresh Samuel, Dr. P.F. Kottur, Provost of Aarupadaiveedu Medical College, Dr. Vinod Prem Singh, Dr. Paul Sebastian, Clinical Governance and Early Detection Program, Karkinos Healthcare, Dr. Malini Chandrasekharan, Medical Director - South, Karkinos Healthcare; Deputy Registrar, Mr. Perumal, and the dedicated medical team.

On this occasion, honourable Chief Minister Shri N. Rangasamy “Today, as we inaugurate the Vinayaka Karkinos Oncology Institute, I am reminded of the stark reality presented by the World Health Organization: one in nine individuals in India faces the haunting risk of battling cancer. What’s even more concerning is the relentless rise in cancer cases year after year. The cost of treating cancer surpasses that of many other medical conditions. Hence, it underscores the utmost importance of early detection. Together, through this institute, we aim not only to treat but also to detect cancer at its earliest, saving lives and providing hope to those facing this formidable challenge.”

Talking about the collaboration, Dr. S. Ganesan, Chancellor of Vinayaka Mission, said, “We are proud to join hands with leading oncology platform Karkinos Healthcare. The launch of ‘Vinayaka Karkinos Oncology Institute’ a world-class Cancer Care Center in Puducherry has been achieved through a dynamic collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare. We aim to elevate the healthcare standards in Puducherry to match those of metropolitan cities like Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. To achieve this, a cutting-edge, 400-bedded multi-purpose super speciality hospital spanning approximately 2 lakh square feet is under construction in Puducherry. The hospital is expected to open its doors to the public in April 2024.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Paul Sebastian, Consultant, Clinical Governance and Early Detection Program, Karkinos Healthcare said, “We are delighted to launch the ‘Vinayaka Karkinos Oncology Institute’ in partnership with Vinayaka Mission. The lack of cancer awareness and limited access to quality treatment have led to high mortality rates, not just in Tamil Nadu, but across the country. With cutting-edge technology and a team of dedicated experts from Karkinos Healthcare, we aim to provide comprehensive early detection, advanced diagnostics, and treatment solutions. This collaboration ensures thousands of patients in Puducherry receive affordable, top-notch cancer care, closer to their homes. Our fundamental principle is the democratisation of cancer care in a participatory way with existing health providers, researchers and technologists and with our association with Vinayaka Mission, we envision transforming the onco-care ecosystem in this region.”

In partnership with the Government of Puducherry, the VKOI is launching a premium service that includes free cancer screenings for 100,000 individuals. Over the course of two years, approximately 160 people will be screened daily, covering around 4,166 screenings each month. This initiative aims to complete screenings for approximately 12 to 14 per cent of the population of Puducherry, offering a significant benefit to the community.

The “Free Cancer Screening” program will immensely benefit the people of Puducherry. Early-stage cancer detection can lead to cost savings of approximately 30-40% in treatment expenses and significantly enhance the treatment success rate.

About Vinayaka Missions Group: Vinayaka Missions is a pioneering higher education health sciences Institution with 4 Medical colleges 13 faculties and 25 other Institutions. It has a strong health sciences alumni network of 6000 + Medical Doctors, 3100 Dental surgeons and 1500 specialists in the medical field, 5400 Nursing professionals,5600 paramedics and 3000+ alternate Medicine professionals across India and abroad. This group has 3000+ medical college hospital beds and 400+ private hospital beds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. VMRF-DU offers 27 undergraduate and 65 Postgraduate programmes in health sciences and has established 26 Research Labs including multidisciplinary research labs spread across four campuses the medical research is led by eminent academicians and scientists.

To learn more, visit https://vmrfdu.edu.in/ ; https://www.vimshospitals.com/ ; https://avmc.edu.in/

About Karkinos Healthcare: Karkinos Healthcare is a technology-driven oncology-focused managed healthcare platform for the early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organisation espouses the use of a distributed cancer care network, while working with a network of healthcare institutions and domain experts within the ecosystem, to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals’ homes.

Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mayo Clinic, Hero Enterprises and Rakuten Medical Inc. are among the world’s leading organizations that have invested in Karkinos Healthcare. The company has also partnered with Tata Memorial Hospital, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust (UK), and has inked several research collaborations with leading academic institutions in India and the United States, to stay on the cutting edge of oncology treatment and care.

To learn more, visit https://www.karkinos.in/about-us/

