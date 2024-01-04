January 04, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

A significant percentage of homebuyers avail of a housing loan to help them finance their property purchase. Home loans help ease the home-buying process and allow borrowers to avail of tax benefits. The interest rate is one of the most important factors to consider while obtaining a home loan. A housing loan is considered repaid once a borrower has paid both the interest and the principal component of their home loan. If you are planning to avail yourself of a home loan, know that home loans are repaid in the form of Equated Monthly Instalments or EMIs. Each EMI constitutes two parts: the first part goes towards covering the interest component of the home loan and the second part covers the principal component. During the initial years of loan repayment, the interest part of the EMIs is considerably higher than the principal part. However, as the tenor advances, the principal part of the EMI takes over.

Read on to understand what a home loan EMI calculator is, how it works, and why borrowers must use this tool.

What is a Home Loan EMI Calculator?

A home loan EMI calculator is a free-to-use online tool that lets borrowers calculate their home loan EMIs for a certain loan amount, interest rate, and tenor. More importantly, these calculators are intuitive, saving you the effort to calculate your EMIs manually and avoiding any kind of inaccuracy in your repayment planning. For instance, the Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan EMI Calculator is one such tool that helps you calculate your EMIs in just three basic inputs namely the loan amount, interest rate, and tenor. You can follow these simple steps to check your home loan EMI online:

Enter the loan amount that you wish to borrow. Enter your desired loan tenor. Enter the home loan interest rate that your chosen lender is offering you.

Once you enter these three values, the home loan EMI calculator will display the EMI you are liable to pay. Let us now delve into the benefits of using a home loan EMI calculator.

Benefits of Using a Home Loan EMI Calculator

Applicants should use a home loan EMI calculator to plan their finances smartly. Here are a few more reasons why you should opt for it:

1. It Helps One Decide the Right Home Loan Amount for Them

Home loans are a long-term commitment. The tenor for these loans goes up to a few decades. One of the lenders, Bajaj Housing Finance offers a tenor of up to 40 years. The longer tenor helps borrowers choose EMIs that they can comfortably repay. The home loan EMI calculator is an easy-to-use tool that allows homebuyers to try different combinations of loan tenor and amount they can easily repay. This way a housing loan EMI calculator saves borrowers from defaulting on loan repayment and being compelled to pay late fees.

2. It Helps with Budgeting

A home loan EMI calculator is a tool that borrowers can use to calculate their EMIs in advance. Once a borrower knows what their EMI obligation would be, they can easily do monthly budgeting to ensure they can pay the EMIs without hampering other expenses. Monthly budgeting for a home loan involves managing expenses to make sure one has ample money left at the end of each month to cover their EMIs.

3. It Helps Compare Loan Offers

Borrowers are advised to undergo several deliberations before choosing a lender. It is recommended that they talk to various lenders and opt for one that offers a home loan on better terms. Once the borrower has chosen the lender, they can use the home loan EMI calculator to figure out which loan offer would be the most lucrative for them.

4. It Helps One Plan Prepayment and Foreclosure

The home loan EMI calculator gives borrowers an amortization schedule, which is a table that details every payment made towards an amortization loan. With the help of the amortization schedule, it becomes easy for loan borrowers to figure out the right time for loan prepayments and foreclosure. Loan foreclosure refers to the process of closing one’s loan account before the agreed loan tenor by preparing the entire pending loan amount. Prepayments refer to the lumpsum payments one makes towards one’s loan principal. Both prepayment and foreclosure can help borrowers save money if opted for at the right time.

5. It Saves the Effort of Calculating EMI Manually

The formula used for calculating EMIs manually is this:

EMI = [P x R x (1+R)^N]/[(1+R)^N-1]

Here,

P is the principal amount

R refers to the rate of interest offered

and N refers to the loan tenor in months

Calculating EMIs manually is time-consuming and may lead to inaccuracies. A home loan EMI calculator can help you estimate the EMIs you will have to pay easily. Homebuyers have to enter a few inputs such as home loan amount, interest rate, and tenor, to calculate their EMIs. The calculator shows results instantly helping you save time and effort.

Final Word

The home loan EMI calculator is a free-to-use online tool that every loan applicant must use before beginning the home loan application process. The home loan EMI calculator helps you estimate the EMIs. It helps with repayment planning, budgeting, prepayment, and foreclosure planning. It can help you manage your monthly expenses in such a way that you are able to repay your loan without defaulting on EMIs.

