HITAM – An Autonomous Engineering College with a Vision of Preparing Socially Responsible Engineers

HITAM believes the success of the institution lies in the accomplishments of students in their journey of life. This is possible if their careers are designed right from the first year instead of just working around placements. HITAM follows a unique approach of “Doing Engineering” instead of just studying it. The “Doing Engineering” approach allows students to be part of various hands on experiential learning activities.

Emerging Institution for Emerging Technology Courses

Hyderabad Institute of Technology & Management (HITAM) is a hub for emerging technologies and has been a true champion of student centric learning initiatives since 2001. HITAM helps build the future of its students, with its unique project-based approach to engineering education. All students get a hands-on, industry interactive education from the first year, making them realise their dream careers. Along with the core branches of B.Tech, HITAM also offers specialized B.Tech courses in emerging technologies.

HITAM has an exclusive focus on building continuous industry partnerships which allow students to experience applications of the concepts learnt in the classroom. There is an on-campus IBM Software Lab for training and certification and it also has tie-ups with Recode, Co Cubes, Aspiring Minds, Infomerica, TechNumen, Enterprise Minds, etc., which make HITAM a pulsating learning environment. These initiatives are now aligning with the NEP(National Education Policy) 2020 to encourage multidisciplinary approach in engineering.

Credentials of HITAM place it in the elite club for world class education

HITAM has many stalwarts from the field of education on its governing body with Prof. Sanjay Dhande, former Director, IIT, Kanpur, as the Chairman who set the highest standards. With its team of visionary leadership, HITAM is leaping ahead as an advanced learning center in AI, ML, Robotics, IoT, Cyber Security and Data Science. It’s recognized for its quality education with accreditation from NBA and an A+ by NAAC and is on its way to becoming an autonomous college from 2021-22. As an Autonomous college, HITAM would be restructuring its curriculum with emphasis on Industry-relevant curriculum, Minor specializations delivered by Adjunct faculty apart from HITAM’s own accomplished faculty. The assessment metrics are scientifically evolved to continually monitor student performance.

There are various laurels won by HITAM and its students, like ATAL Innovation Ranking 2020, Microsoft Imagine Cup, AICTE’s Lilavati Award, Telangana Innovation Cell Award, Green Building Performance Award, etc., which stand testimony to the greatness at HITAM.

An inspiring campus with an imposing Green building

HITAM boasts of an IGBC Silver-rated Green building, a first for any educational institution in India, which stands majestically amidst an expansive lush green campus that inspires students. The serene setting laced with aesthetic landscape elements reduces the cognitive stress of students and helps bring the best out of them.

A legacy that that is a guiding force in leading The Path

HITAM stands as a testimony to the vision and passion of its Chairman Mr Arutla Prashanth, a Mechanical Engineer and alumnus of ISB with MDPs from Harvard Graduate School Education, IIM, Ahmedabad and ASCI. He is the torchbearer of an illustrious family’s legacy rooted in Indian Freedom struggle.

The pedagogy that sets the pace for ‘Doing Engineering’ at HITAM

At HITAM students are trained to become leaders and problem solvers. They are offered training on team building, active learning, project-based design and problem-solving skills. It encompasses the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for IoT, AI, Robotics, Cyber Security. There are several other initiatives on campus like GCSP, EPICS, EWB, UBA, and Palle Srujana in the name of HITAM XPLORE, which make the students become thoroughbred and well-rounded engineers ready to chart a success path.

Designing dream careers with CDC

The Career Design Centre (CDC) at HITAM works with the students closely in shaping their careers. It has a team of dedicated professionals who help build the soft skills, life skills, aptitude, reasoning and technical skills needed to transform themselves into complete professionals. There is also a fulltime counselling psychologist who works with them in identifying their goals.

From finding the right platforms to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of the students to providing placement opportunities by refining their employability skills or guiding them towards pursuing their higher education - the CDC plays an effective role of a true mentor.

