Hindustan Unilever launches the Grand Water Saving Challenge

06 May 2021 15:28 IST

There is no denying the fact that good sanitation and hygiene in our washrooms directly impact our health. The availability and proper use of water is a crucial factor that enables clean public toilets and in effect, good health among the population.

There is a pressing need for innovative solutions that can address the issue and ensure clean toilets for users, while minimizing water use. On World Water Day this year, Hindustan Unilever in association with Startup India, Invest India and AGNIi, principal scientific advisor to govt of india and Toilet Board Coalition, launched the Grand Water Saving Challenge to make this dream a reality.

Most toilets consume 6 litres or more water in a single flush. HUL's Grand Water Challenge aims to inspire innovators and youth from across the country to come forth and design an efficient flush system that will enable the public toilet to discharge its function optimally while consuming no more than 2.5 litres of water.

The national challenge has been catalysed by the ‘Healthy Cities and Communities’ initiative by the World Economic Forum that aims to improve people’s well-being by enabling them to live longer and healthier lives in their local environments.

Developed in collaboration with the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC), the national challenge has invited start-ups, technologists, R&D labs, incubators and independent inventors to participate and make a difference with their innovative solutions. Participants can submit their entries via Startup India Hub free of cost.

The first runner up will receive a cash prize of INR 2,50,000 and the winner of the challenge will receive a cash prize of INR 5,00,000, in addition to an opportunity to pilot their invention at one of the Suvidha centres -community hygiene centres conceptualized by HUL in Mumbai. The Suvidha Centres have been set up to complement the government’s efforts to ensure access to clean toilets, affordable safe drinking water, and state-of-the-art laundry services to urban low-income households. The winning entries of the Grand Water Saving Challenge will get an opportunity to demonstrate how their inventions can ensure optimal flushing in a clean environment and maintain the highest hygiene standards in these toilets as well.

Through the Grand Water Saving challenge, HUL is providing a platform to innovators across the country to create smart solutions for a sustainable future.