High Quality Investment Advice Made Affordable: Savart Empowers Indians to Build a Strong Financial Future

Sankarsh Chanda, Founder of Savart is keen to pursue people’s financial dreams that only the rich could afford

The process of investing differs greatly for people like you and me when compared to a high net worth individual. High net worth individuals have access to PMS firms, banks, investment firms, brokerages, and brokers. Small investors are often left to make their own investment decisions.

One of the main reasons why small investors don’t make money from the stock market is due to a lack of proper guidance that is informed and researched. Portfolio managers constantly evaluate and adjust the assets they manage for investment purposes. Retail investors either don’t know how to read these signals or don’t know how to react to them. These result in missing out on potentially lucrative opportunities.

Savart wants to change that. Savart wants to ensure that you receive the best advice, whether the investment is a rupee or a million through its app.

Sankarsh started Savart in 2017. His business model is simple. To provide long-term investment out-performance and provide the luxury of portfolio customisation, which was reserved for High-Net-Worth investors only, to every individual.

“Research should not be limited by the number of analysts working on it” - Sankarsh Chanda, Founder & CEO of Savart.

Savart addresses several limitations that commonly impact small investors like

Lack of Research Scope:

Savart’s team of experts & AI conducts in-depth research providing clients with valuable insights that they can use to make informed investment decisions. This access to exclusive research helps investors stay ahead of the curve and make sound investment choices.

Absence of Personalisation:

Savart knows its every investor is unique and has different investment goals and risk tolerance levels. They look at what each person wants to do with their money and how much risk they are comfortable with, and then give advice that fits them perfectly.

Human Emotions & Biases:

Sometimes when people use their money to invest in stock markets, they can feel very happy or very scared, which makes them not think clearly. Savart here takes the bigger role in making good choices and provides the fundamental reasoning behind the advice.

Risk Management:

As the stock market is volatile, there is always a chance that we could lose some of it. Savart helps people make sure that they don’t lose too much money by making smart choices about where to put their money. They also help people make sure that they don’t put all their money in one place. Through diversification, it means that if one thing doesn’t do well, there are other things that can still make money for you.

Overall, Savart’s wealth building tech has been designed to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals. The company’s AI-based investment research is changing the landscape of asset management globally. Savart’s recommendation engine is built around the investor’s persona and needs, and powered by a focus on market out-performance.

The company’s investment philosophy centres on identifying strong, ethical investments globally, whether in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or ETFs, and staying invested with them for the long term. In a market that often emphasises high-frequency trading and get-rich-quick schemes, Savart remains steadfast in its commitment to its investors and investments.

How does it work?

Once you download the app on the Play store/iOS. Use your mobile number to log in.

A simple KYC process lets you verify your details.

Savart App asks you to fill out a simple form to understand your risk profile. (EFG Analysis)

After the EFG analysis, the Savart app lets you define your financial goals.

From here APART takes over and determines the right investments to meet your goal. Within a few seconds, Savart will make relevant investment plans for you with the opportunities that are available in the market.

Since Investments are habit-driven, Savart assigns you a Client Delight Associate who helps you achieve your goal on a timely basis.

