Here’s How To Reduce Your Tax Liability With Health Insurance 

The tax season every year often brings a wave of anxiety, dragging each one of us to filing Income Tax Return forms to confounding calculations. While we work on financial planning, we juggle various expenses to withstand a good lifestyle.

As we try to manage these expenses, we must also learn to take advantage of them, and health insurance is, surprisingly, one of the best expenses to benefit from!

A health insurance policy not only emerges as a financial protective shield for your medical expenses but also helps in reducing your tax liabilities. Some of the reputed and customer-centric health insurance providers, such as Tata AIG, offer affordable health insurance plans that can provide extensive coverage for you and your family.

So, here is what you need to know about the tax benefits of health insurance.

Understanding Section 80D

Section 80D of the Income Tax Act 1961 offers a tax benefit on health insurance premiums. The premium you pay for health insurance coverage can be reduced from your taxable income. It applies to Individuals and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Family).

The health insurance tax benefits apply to the premium paid for you, including your family members and your parents.

Let us get into the details to understand tax-saving health insurance better

Tax Deduction Under 80D

● For Self, Spouse, and Dependent Children

The annual premium paid towards a medical insurance plan purchased for yourself, your spouse, or your dependent children will qualify for a tax deduction benefit under Section 80D. The maximum allowable limit is ₹25,000 for the insured member being less than 60 years old and ₹50,000 for senior citizens.

● For Parents

The annual premium paid towards a health insurance plan purchased for your parents will also be eligible for a tax deduction benefit under Section 80D. Here again, the maximum allowable limit is ₹25,000 for the insured member being less than 60 years old and ₹50,000 for senior citizens.

An important note: The parent’s health insurance tax benefit is in addition to the tax deduction benefit applicable to you and your family.

Preventive Health Check-Up Tax Deduction

A preventive health check-up is emerging as a regular annual routine as we become responsible for building a healthy lifestyle. As you spend to get a preventive health check-up done, you qualify for a tax deduction benefit of up to ₹5000 for you, your family, or your parents.

An important note: The tax deduction applicable for the preventive health check-up is inclusive of the allowable limit stated under Section 80D.

Maximum Allowable Deduction Under Section 80D

Here is a brief explaining the maximum allowable tax rebate on health insurance.

Therefore, for health insurance premiums paid in a financial year, you can benefit from a tax deduction of up to ₹1,00,000.

Example

Let us consider an example.

Mr Vinayak purchased a medical insurance policy for his wife, Mrs Radhika (40 years old) and his father, Mr Chandran (65 years old). He pays an annual premium of ₹35,000 for his wife and ₹40,000 for his father. In addition, he spent ₹3000 for his father towards a preventive health check-up.

The maximum allowable limit for a tax deduction under Section 80D is as follows:

Pointers To Keep In Mind

Health insurance premium paid by any other mode of payment other than cash is allowed for the deduction. The deduction on preventive health check-ups is applicable on a payment done by cash. The 80D deduction applies only to self, spouse, and dependent children and parents. It does not apply to any other relative such as brother, sister, etc. Medical insurance premiums paid for working children are not applicable to the tax deduction benefit. The deduction must be considered without the service tax and cess applicable to the premium amount. In case of a part payment between you and your parents, both of you can claim to the extent of the amount paid by each of you. The group health insurance premium offered by your company does not qualify for the deduction.

Wrapping Up

Capitalising on health insurance for tax benefits is a smart way to financial tax planning while ensuring comprehensive health insurance coverage. Understanding various tax deductions under Section 80D can help maximise deductions to reduce income tax liability to a great extent.

Invest in health insurance, secure your family, and be financially prudent for a healthier and prosperous future!

