Women represent the cornerstone of a family’s overall health. Ensuring they have access to quality care can lead to improved health for children and families.

Major life transitions such as pregnancy, motherhood and menopause can create physical and emotional stresses for women. Negative life experiences – infertility and perinatal loss, poverty, discrimination, violence, unemployment and isolation – also impact on women’s mental health and wellbeing.

Among the conditions that present most frequently in women, the following illnesses pose considerable health risks.

1. Heart disease

2. Breast cancer

3. Ovarian and cervical cancer

4. Gynecological issues - include Bleeding problems, STD’S (Sexually transmitted diseases, Leucorrhoea, menopause and hormone therapy to name a few.

5. Pregnancy Issues - Pre-existing conditions can worsen during pregnancy, threatening the health of a mother and her child. Asthma, diabetes, hypertension and depression can harm the mother and child during pregnancy if not managed properly.

6. Osteoporosis - Osteoporosis weakens bones, allowing them to break easily.

7. Depression and Anxiety

To improve women’s health, we need to address issues related to reproductive health, maternal deaths, malnutrition and noncommunicable diseases; through quality and affordable health services under universal health coverage.

Violence against women and girls is one of the top priority areas of concern requiring more and continued action

Women must be empowered to take care of their health.

On this International Women day, here are some of the tips every women should follow to say healthy-

1.) Stop smoking

2.) Stay on top of your annual wellness checks

3.) Don’t skip on sleep

4.) Avoid the sun during 10 a.m. and 2 p.m

5.) See your doctor every year

6.) Make physical activity an important part of your life

7.) Take care of Nutrition and follow healthy diet plan

One famous slogan, “Healthy Women, Healthy World”, embodies the fact that as custodians of family health, women play a critical role in maintaining the health and overall well-being of her communities.

Having emphasized a little on Womens Health, now I would like to share about the standards followed in Birthright by Rainbow Hospitals.

We in Birthright provide high standards of care for mothers, and newborn babies. It being the tertiary level unit, lot of high risk cases are handled such as Pre eclampsia, PPROM, Fetal growth restriction with abnormal dopplers etc, where the mothers need to be closely monitored so that pregnancy can be prolonged to avoid prematurity

We have an excellent Fetal medicine unit with whom we liaise to manage pregnancy. They do all the necessary scans like dating scan, NT scan, TIFFA scan, Growth scans and AFI Dopplers. In case of any fetal anomalies or those patients who have been referred in v/o previous bad obstetric history, they do a detailed counseling and liaise with Geneticist to help in managing cases to arrive at a conclusion and the necessary management to be followed.

Another backbone of the Department is the Anaesthesia team who help in managing all high risk Obstetrics. They take care of all the critical care patients in the Maternal Intensive Care Unit (MICU). Thorough evaluation is done by them and biochemical investigations are repeated as necessary. A Physician is involved depending on the patient’s requirement.

They also give labor analgesia for the term patients who go through the process of delivery with minimal pain and ease.

Even the most difficult of gynecological procedures requiring anaesthesia are handled by them.

Dr. Prathyusha Reddy | Photo Credit: Rainbow Hospital

Dr. Prathyusha Reddy , MBBS, MD, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills

We have one of the best Neonatal team, who attend every delivery. A detailed counseling is done to the couple who are admitted with the risk of having premature delivery and the prognosis explained so that they can take the appropriate decision at the time of delivery. The are expertised in handling premature babies those who are born as early as 25weeks with an excellent NICU care because of which many couple take healthy babies home

As we work as a team, We are able to set up high standards in delivering healthy babies and managing high risk patients.