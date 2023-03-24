Health practices for newborns and mothers: What to avoid & adopt

March 24, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The following practices are useful and contribute to maternal and newborn well-being and improved outcomes.

1. Confinement and delivery at the mother’s home - It promotes psychological benefit and adequate rest, and thus adequate breast milk production. Confinement reduces the risk of infection. Strict in the first 15 days and moderate until the 28th day.

2. Duo oil massage - It has been shown to improve emotional bonding and promote circulation. Some studies have been done on sleep quality and weight gain after massage. Such practices should be done with proper precautions. They should not be too vigorous. Gently massaging the eyes, eyebrows, nose, cheeks, navel, spine, and extremities helps the baby relax.

3. Universal and prolonged breastfeeding - Breast milk is the ideal food with all nutrients, including immunological protection and brain growth properties for the infant. Exclusive breastfeeding until the first 6 months and complementary feeding until the age of 2 years has benefits for both the mother and the child.

4. Using ‘gokarna’ / ‘paalada’ for feeding in case of breast milk substitute reduces the risk of infection.

5. Exposing newborn to sunlight when they are jaundiced helps in reducing jaundice. The role of sunlight in reducing jaundice has been well discussed scientifically. Although it slightly reduces jaundice, there are concerns about the harmful effects of ultraviolet light and infrared radiation. However, the brief period of sunlight in the morning before UV levels rise helps to increase vitamin D levels. Sunlight exposure is not a substitute for phototherapy.

Harmful traditional practices that should be discouraged.

1. Prelacteal feeds- honey, sugar water, teerth prasad is given in some community with belief that it helps in speech. This increases the risk of infections such as botulinism (honey) and should not be practiced.

2. Restricting food intake of pregnant women - Nursing mothers are not allowed to consume various foods. Inadequate food intake affects their nutrition and production of breast milk, which affects the growth of the infant. If mothers avoid legumes, vegetables, certain fruits, etc., it may affect their nutrition and lactation. Inadequate food intake also leads to flatulence, causing acid peptic disorders in the mother. If the baby has colic and there is a possibility of food or milk allergy, doctors will advise accordingly. The mother should be fed a nutrient-rich, balanced diet that promotes breastfeeding.

3. Use of rags during delivery - some communities use old cloths for the newborn. There is no scientific basis for this. If they are not washed, the risk of infection increases. The wipes should be disinfected before use on the newborn

4. Application of kajal to the eyes - Protecting the newborn from evil forces is a major concern in many families. They believe that tying black threads on the hand or leg, putting on black bangles, applying bindhi on the fore head, cheek and sole of the foot with kajal or burnt vasambu and following special rituals will ward off the evil eyes. Kajal is applied to the eyes. This increases the risk of chemical conjunctivitis. There is also a risk of lead poisoning from commercial available kajal. Homemade Kajal can be applied to the feet and behind the ears to keep with tradition. But certainly not in the eyes.

5. Umbilical cord care - Applying traditionally made powder, coconut oil, ash or in the past dry cow dung. Sterility of the umbilical cord is very important to prevent neonatal sepsis. We should not put anything on the umbilical cord. The umbilical cord should be cut sterilely. The current recommendation is to leave the umbilical cord at DRY. If there is redness or discharge from the umbilical cord, antiseptic application is recommended.

6. Bathing - Early bathing, exposure to aromatic smoke after bathing, inserting oil into the ears and blowing into the nose of the newborn, and rubbing the body with paste (lentil/flour paste) are harmful practices.

a. Early bathing may increase the risk of infection.

b. Blowing into the baby’s nose can damage the nasal mucosa and cause infection.

c. Ears can get infected with the hot oil.

d. The dough causes allergic/irritant dermatitis of the newborn’s delicate skin.

e. Expressing the newborn’s breast buds can cause infection and mastitis.

f. It is physiologic for newborns to have phimosis, and the skin should not be forcibly retracted.

7. Early/delayed weaning - both early and delayed weaning are associated with malnutrition. Exclusive breastfeeding until 6 months of age followed by weaning is recommended.

8. Bathing the mother in steaming water during the first month after delivery - practiced in certain villages and tribes. Avoid burns. Take all aseptic precautions during delivery.

9. Water for breastfed babies - this is especially a problem in the summer. Breast milk contains enough water. Exclusive breastfeeding until 6 months is recommended. Giving water increases the risk of infection.

Dr. DINESH KUMAR CHIRLA

Director - Intensive Care Services

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

