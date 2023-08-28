Why a Savings Life Insurance plan is the smart way to grow your wealth and live a carefree life

August 28, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

Life has a way of throwing googlies at us, when they are least expected. Most of us like to prepare for these unforeseen events by salting away our savings for contingencies. But then, life also has a few set goals that we work towards diligently. Marriages, children’s education, a bigger home, a sound retirement corpus - these are dreams that need our investments to grow steadily in order to realise them.

Having a diverse portfolio helps in balancing your need for growing wealth exponentially and staying financially stable. Today, there are a range of fixed deposit options and other banking instruments, equities, real estate, gold and much more that allow you to park your surplus earnings and earn dividends over time. However, not all investments offer assured returns and to cushion yourself from the vagaries of the market, it is prudent to have a plan in your portfolio that doesn’t just offer assured returns at maturity, but also gives the comfort of a sound life insurance cover. A Savings Life Insurance plan is just what you need to add to your kitty.

What’s a Savings Life Insurance Plan?

A Savings Life Insurance Plan, like HDFC Life Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan, is a plan that ensures you and your loved ones are financially protected through all stages of life, even as it offers assured returns on savings at the time of maturity. This means that while this flexible insurance plan allows you to choose your payment options of premium, and has a range of policy terms to choose from, it also gives you the advantage of maturity benefits that are payable at the end of the policy term. These benefits which are equal to annualised premium / single premium multiplied by the guaranteed maturity multiple (GMM), mean that you reap a good harvest at the end of the term, allowing you to fulfil your life goals, be it your child’s higher education plan, a grand destination wedding for your child, or a retirement income that allows you to travel and indulge your passions in your later years. In the event of your death, the lumpsum payout helps your family stay financially secure.

Why HDFC Life Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan?

Apart from the benefit of assured returns on maturity, HDFC Life Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan is a flexible plan. It allows you to choose the type of premium payment you want to opt for - single, annual, half - yearly, quarterly, and monthly. A wide range of policy terms, up to 40 years, makes it an attractive investment opportunity for anyone – from those just beginning a career to those who are at the fag end of a work life. The option of joint life cover in HDFC Life Fixed Maturity Plan gives you an added edge of security - with two members covered by life insurance, your dependents can lead a worry-free life, as payouts are assured on the death of each policy holder. The tax benefits that accrue with this plan are an added factor in its favour.

How do maturity benefits help?

The HDFC Life Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan offers a guaranteed maturity benefit payable as a lump sum at the end of the policy period. The maturity benefit is equal to Sum Assured on Maturity, where the Sum Assured on Maturity is equal to (Annualized Premium or Single Premium) x Guaranteed Maturity Multiple (GMM). The GMM varies by age and premium payment term.

An added feature of this plan is the Death Benefit Multiple, which is applicable under the Single Premium variant. Policyholders can choose the Death Benefit Multiple (DBM) in any one of the following two ways: Beneficiaries of single life policy holders get 1.25 to 1.5 times the payout on death for those who opt for single premium option, while it varies between 10 to 15 times the payout for those who opt for a joint policy. The DBM is fixed at 10, multiplied to the annual premium for the regular/limited pay variant of the plan. If the joint life coverage option is chosen, death benefits accrue to the beneficiaries after the death of each joint policyholder. The policy continues for the surviving life assured after the death of one holder.

Plan right to reach your goals

While the HDFC Life Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan takes care of your worries about unforeseen circumstances, it also helps you form a strong foundation for reaching your life goals. By choosing the right policy term and the premium payment option that suits you, you can make sure you have a good corpus accumulated by the time you need to use it to realise your dreams. In case of exigencies, HDFC Life Sanchay FMP also gives you the option to surrender the policy to access your funds. The policy acquires a Guaranteed Surrender Value immediately on the payment of Single Premium and on payment of at least first two year’s premium in case of a Regular/ Limited Pay policy. With a flexible plan like HDFC Life Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan, you can also change your frequency of premium payment to suit your changing needs.

While putting your money in a variety of investment options is advisable to maintain a robust portfolio, you should not neglect to opt for a plan that gives you the twin benefits of making your life secure along with growing your wealth!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”