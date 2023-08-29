ULIPs vs crypto for investment: What should you go for?

August 29, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Accumulating wealth is the goal for most people but with a myriad of options available today, the choice only gets tougher. In this scenario, what is the best route? Will it yield the results you are looking for? These are pertinent questions that are likely to go round in your mind. Among the many investment channels that are popular, cryptocurriences are fast gaining popularity. Then there are insurance plans which also offer benefits of investment tools. While these may lack the glitz of crypto, they do come with some pertinent benefits. You can decide which investment tool is better suited to your needs once you understand the nature, benefits and risks of both.

So, let’s understand both insurance and cryptocurrencies from an investment perspective. United Linked Insurance Plans or ULIPs are a combination of investment and insurance products. These plans provide investors with the opportunity to grow their wealth through market-linked funds, alongside providing life insurance coverage.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that operate on blockchain technology. They are decentralised, borderless, and are considered an alternative medium of exchange and store of value.

It’s time to delve deeper into both these investments.

Regulation and security

When it comes to ULIPs, the biggest advantage is that they are regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). This also means that consumers get guaranteed benefits at lower charges. The positives also extend to those who plan to exit early due to a significant reason. All in all, ULIPs are well-governed, protecting investor interests and providing a sense of security.

Cryptocurrencies, being decentralised, lack the regulatory framework and oversight that traditional financial instruments possess. This absence of regulation exposes investors to a higher level of risk, including market volatility, price manipulation, and security breaches.

Risk and volatility

ULIPs offer various fund options catering to different risk appetites, ranging from low-risk to high-risk funds. Investors have the flexibility to choose the investment strategy that aligns with their risk tolerance, making it suitable for conservative as well as aggressive investors.

Cryptocurrencies known for their extreme volatility, with prices susceptible to rapid swings within short timeframes. These volatile price movements can result in significant gains or losses for investors, making it a high-risk investment avenue that may not be suitable for everyone.

Investment time horizon

ULIPs are designed for long-term investment purposes, typically with a lock-in period of five years or more. This long-term approach allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding and reap the rewards of market growth over an extended period.

Cryptocurrency investments are widely considered to be more short-term in nature. While some investors may hold digital assets for the long run, others engage in speculative trading, frequently buying and selling cryptocurrencies based on price fluctuations.

Transparency and access

ULIPs provide investors with transparency regarding their investments, including regular statements and updates on the performance of the underlying funds. Additionally, ULIPs are accessible to individuals of different income levels, with various premium payment options available.

Cryptocurrencies operate on complex technology, and understanding their underlying processes might require technical expertise. The accessibility of cryptocurrencies is also limited to those with internet access and digital literacy, potentially excluding a significant portion of the population.

Taxation

ULIPs offer tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, allowing investors to claim deductions on premium payments. Additionally, the maturity proceeds from ULIPs are tax-free under section 10(10D) of the Act, making it more advantageous for long-term wealth creation and tax planning.

Cryptocurrency investments are subject to flat 30% taxation in many jurisdictions including India. When investors realize gains from crypto investments, they may be liable to pay capital gains tax. Furthermore, losses incurred from crypto investments may not be offset against gains from other investments, potentially limiting the tax benefits compared to other investment options like ULIPs.

Invest in ULIPs

While crypto could still be attractive to some, it is important to have a very sound understanding of the industry before investing. With more checks being introduced on private wallet transfers, investors will need to put in efforts to ensure that they are aware of the identity of the private wallet owner to whom they are making the crypto transfer. This, along with the factors we have discussed above, indicates that it could be relatively easier to choose a good ULIP plan, where the checks and balances are already in place to ensure the safety of your investment.

You can opt for a smart tool like HDFC Life Smart Protect Plan which provides protection cover and at the same time, ensures long term wealth creation.

You could pick from four plan options that best caters to your need:

Level cover :

This provides cover throughout the policy term that includes a death benefit and maturity benefit. The maturity benefit will be in force on survival of the life assured until maturity date. In that case, the risk cover shall cease and fund value at maturity plus loyalty additions payable at maturity will be given to the policyholder.

Level cover with capital guarantee:

This plan option not just provides a level cover throughout the policy term but also offers a capital guarantee in the form of a minimum assured benefit on maturity.

Decreasing cover:

In this plan option, the cover decreases with every policy year subject to the level cover period. Level cover period is the period of initial policy years during which cover would remain level.

Decreasing cover with capital guarantee:

This plan option has a decreasing level cover subject to the level cover period. It also offers a capital guarantee in the form of a minimum assured benefit on maturity.

The plan can be strengthened with riders like Income Benefit on Accidental Disability Rider (in the case of permanent disability due to an accident) or Critical Illness Plus Rider (if diagnosed with any of the specified critical illnesses).

There’s also flexibility in the premium payment option – Regular or Limited (5 to 12 years).

Wait no more and invest through ULIPs – it will not just keep you protected but also grow your wealth!

This article is part of sponsored content programme.’