Tech trends that will impact your financial universe in 2024

January 15, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Only the other day you had been discussing the desire to invest in a child plan with a friend. Since then, a lot of insurance-related content has flooded your digital space. Well, that’s how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping our everyday decisions, right? And it’s not just AI, but technologies like Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, Big Data etc. which are fast filling up the gaps between necessities, desirable advances and convenience.

Understandably, 2023 has seen huge investments in innovative technology. 2024 is expected to witness the convergence of interesting innovations in all possible strata of life. The way personal finance is evolving these days, it will surely be no exception.

Experts believe the following are the top tech trends that will rule and impact your financial universe in 2024.

Super apps: By now, you are used to app-based functioning for your financial needs. How about having a single app that will take care of and manage all your finances like banking, payments, insurance, loans and investments? This is what fintech giants are likely to bring to you— the concept of super apps which will act as a bridge between traditional banking and fintech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Generative AI: The way generative AI is taking centre stage; it is expected to turn your personal finance guide. Playing the pivot to provide you with smarter solutions for your financial needs, AI assistants, AI-powered chatbots and robo-advisors will analyse your budget, spending, and financial goals and recommend insurance and investment solutions.

Tailormade personal finance: Based on AI and advanced analytics, financial solutions provided to you by the bank and fintech sector are likely to be tailor-made. The investment options, insurance premiums and loan interests will now be hyper-personalised matching the exact requirements and desired financial goals. The start of it is already tracing its path. Take the case of HDFC Life Click to Protect Super Plan. Here you are offered varying life cover options alongside comprehensive protection to choose from matching the exact needs you are looking to fulfil. The plan also comes with a life stage option that helps you to meet the needs of different life stages like marriage, child birth etc. through customized increase of the cover amount. While you can check and compare the options available yourself, there’s an AI-based virtual assistant who can handle your queries, help you with the choice and purchase of plans, as well as assist you in customer services, claims and other financial requirements.

Integration of blockchain: While in its nascent stage, blockchain is expected to integrate into the financial world and revolutionize outcomes this year. Along with cheaper and faster cross-border transactions and streamlined trade finance, this technology is likely to take a bigger role in the prevention of fraudulent activities and ensuring secured identity management.

Rise of intelligent automation: Relying on robotic process automation (RPA) and AI, the documentation work for your personal banking needs like opening an account, loan processing KYC or AML verification etc. will be revolutionized through intelligent automation. Automating the routine tasks will provide you with a hassle-free experience while the banking sector will also enjoy a streamlined back-office operation.

Embedded financial services: This trend will increasingly help in integrating financial services into non-financial platforms in a seamless and user-friendly manner. Frictionless user experience, banking as a service (BaaS) and embedded insurance solutions will redefine your everyday interactions with financial services.

Accessibility of investments: With an increasing population treading the investment path seeking to grow their wealth and fund financial goals, access to easy investments has become a primary need. The evolving landscape of fintech will thus increasingly allow individuals irrespective of their income levels to access micro investing platforms and fractional ownership of shares. Here the AI-powered vernacular language support in investment apps will further facilitate the process for those lacking the confidence, competence or comfort in communicating through English.

Open banking: This year is expected to unfold further expansion in open banking. This will allow third-party providers to access financial data in a more advanced and secure manner and lead to further innovations in their products and services. Increased API adoption and evolved open finance are on the cards.

Cyber security: As the nature of cyber-attacks is turning more technologically sound with time, it’s rational to expect growing investment and sophisticated innovations in cyber security measures. Advanced threat detection and prevention, AI-powered cyber security and zero-trust architecture are expected to provide you with a more safeguarded experience of personal finance through digital spheres.

Financial wellness: While people are now more concerned about their mental well-being, it’s crucial to understand that it goes hand in hand with your financial wellness. Fintech startups are thus expected to present a financial journey that integrates tools for budgeting, financial literacy and stress management within a single platform.

Powered by technological advances, the entire world of physical finance and fintech is awaiting an exciting future. Within the evolving landscape, personal finance is likely to witness a massive change in terms of technology-backed empowerment and informed decisions. Stay safe and secure with a trusted and forward thinking plan like HDFC Life Click to Protect Super to take care of your loved ones in the coming years.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.