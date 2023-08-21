Single parenting made simpler with smart planning

August 21, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Being a parent is often called one of the most challenging jobs in the world. Nobody and nothing can prepare you for this journey and most parents will tell you that they do most of their learning on the job.

Having a partner to share your joys and worries with is a luxury that single parents do not have. Whether you are a single parent by choice or because of some unforeseen event such as a divorce or the death of your partner, single-handedly raising children can overwhelm even the most level-headed among us.

Whether you are a single mother or a single father, you need to don both roles while bringing up a baby, and planning for your child’s future. Stay at home moms may have it a mite tougher when it comes to finances, and working dads may fall short of quality time needed to spend with their child. But whatever your circumstances, a little planning and sound choices can go a long way in making sure your child’s future is financially secure. Here’s how.

Planning is Key

For anyone wishing to lead a hassle-free life as a single parent, planning is a must. From figuring out your day-care as a single working parent to your child’s college fund, everything must be thought out and planned for.

Establish Support Systems

A reliable support system can go a long way in making a single parent’s life easier. Whether it’s your family or friends, having a strong community of people to bank on for emotional, practical, or financial support is a blessing.

Identify your Income Sources

As a single parent, you must have a clear picture of your monthly and yearly income streams, be it your salary, alimony payments, interest income, or rent.

Create Supplementary Income Sources

A single income source may not be enough to support all the financial needs of your family. Therefore, it’s important to educate yourself about ways and means to generate additional income, either through a side hustle/ secondary job or some form of investment.

Make a Budget and Stick to It

The unfortunate reality is that most single parents don’t have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to expenditure. This reality must be communicated to the child/children and changes must be made so that you stick to your budget limits. Both monthly and yearly budgets must be made in order to accommodate contingencies and monthly ups and downs.

Set Aside an Emergency Fund

Life is full of uncertainties, more so for individuals employed in the corporate sector, where, lay-offs can often happen without much warning. Accidents, injuries or any such mishap can often catch one by surprise. Therefore, in order to safeguard your family from such an eventuality, it’s wise to direct a fraction of your monthly income into a separate account for easy access.

Savings

As tough as it may seem to save money as a single parent with innumerable responsibilities and expenditure, it is a non-negotiable for safeguarding financial security in the long run. You can start out small until you have a better sense of your family’s financial needs.

Financial literacy in children

It’s always advisable to inculcate financial literacy and awareness among children for better money management as a family. However, for single parents, it becomes mandatory to do so as children of single parents do not have the safety of relying upon the other parent in case of injury or death.

Create a Will

Having all the assets and incomes laid out in a will can help single parents eliminate the pressure of worrying about their kids’ future. And again, financially literate children would be able to better navigate through such situations if and when the need arises.

Insure and ensure a good future

Insurance is non-negotiable in these uncertain times. This is even more pertinent for single parents since the loss of a parent can leave the child with any financial support. It is essential for single parents to invest in a sound plan like HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan which not only assures a guaranteed income but offers a number of other benefits such as life cover, tax savings and lump sum amount on maturity. The non-Linked non-Participating individual life insurance savings plan has a host of benefits including -

· Post premium payment for the first half of the policy term, you receive guaranteed monthly or annual (your choice) income during the latter half.

· You receive a lump sum amount equal to the sum assured at the end of the policy term.

· Guaranteed death benefit to your nominee, equal in amount to the highest among: 10 times the annualised premium, sum assured or 105% of total premiums paid.

· Tax savings on premium and benefit payment in accordance with the prevailing tax laws.

Life as a single parent is as full of joys as it is with challenges, but with HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan as a partneron this journey, you are always prepared. You can head to the HDFC Life website now to avail a 15% discount on purchasing the policy online.

