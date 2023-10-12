Not just match day, ensure your savings enjoy victory with HDFC Life Sampoorna Jeevan

October 12, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway and fan frenzy is yet again at its peak. With India hosting the prestigious cricket championship, the stadiums are packed beyond capacity with the country’s citizens hoping for history to be rewritten after 2011. Fortunately, our men in blue have delivered a rocking performance against five-time champions Australia and a smashing eight wicket win against Afghanistan so far, setting the stage for an auspicious run for India in the World Cup.

But there’s still a long way to go to clinch the coveted World Cup trophy. With cricket being nothing short of a religion for Indians, most of the sport’s ardent fans in India rely on a variety of superstitions for the success of our home team. There are some who would rather not watch the match if things are going badly for India, while others may not move an inch even if their bladder is about to burst (no kidding), just so that Virat Kohli reaches a half century.

And if that sounds extreme, wait till you hear more! We all know someone who believes in wearing their lucky T-shirt on the day of an important match. Well, don’t be surprised if they use it unwashed through the series (we agree it’s a bit too much). There’s also that uncle who will always wear his left shoe first during the World Cup, hoping that India reaches the finals as it did in 2011 when he had worn his left shoe first every day until India won. Or that employee who believes in blowing his boss’s eyelashes to secure a sensational win!

This is only the tip of the iceberg, because there are many ways in which crazy fans support their favourite teams and a million ways to secure victory in cricket. But how much can one rely on superstitions for good luck?

Can you do the same to secure your life and savings? Not really. Neither traditional wisdom nor custom can make sure the future of your loved ones is a secure one. For that, you need a different approach to the field altogether!

Why saving for the future is important

Saving for the future is critical and ensures wealth creation not just for your financial security, but also your family’s. Keeping aside an amount every month in a structured manner helps you stay on track with important milestones such as your child’s education, marriage or any other goals you have in mind. Furthermore, with exigencies striking unannounced, it is important to build a corpus that helps you tackle any roadblocks that come your way.

Here are a few reasons why saving money is important:

Peace of mind: Saving money helps you stay stress-free, since you already know you don’t have to struggle financially if any emergency comes up

You can save for the future by investing in financial tools like life insurance that do not just offer financial protection but also help you grow wealth over time.

Sign up for HDFC Life Sampoorna Jeevan

While there are several life insurance products available today, HDFC Life Sampoorna Jeevan makes the cut due to several benefits, including financial protection and wealth creation. Moreover, it extends the survival or maturity benefit to fulfil your family’s needs, ensuring they never have to compromise on their lifestyle even when you are gone.

Here are some benefits that you must be aware of:

Death benefit: As the name suggests, this benefit is extended to the policyholder’s family, if the individual loses their life due to an untoward incident. The benefit includes the sum assured on death, any cash bonus ( if declared), vested simple reversionary bonus, and vested paid-up additions, apart from a terminal bonus if declared.

As the name suggests, this benefit is extended to the policyholder’s family, if the individual loses their life due to an untoward incident. The benefit includes the sum assured on death, any cash bonus ( if declared), vested simple reversionary bonus, and vested paid-up additions, apart from a terminal bonus if declared. Maturity benefit: This benefit helps policyholders decide when they want to receive the payout for their policy. They could pick between the Sampoorna Jeevan 75 that offers a payout when the policyholder turns 75 years, while Sampoorna Jeevan 100 is when they turn 100 years of age.

This benefit helps policyholders decide when they want to receive the payout for their policy. They could pick between the Sampoorna Jeevan 75 that offers a payout when the policyholder turns 75 years, while Sampoorna Jeevan 100 is when they turn 100 years of age. Survival benefit: The policy also offers survival benefits to the policyholder. To get this advantage, policyholders must select the Guaranteed Benefit option as well as the bonus option, while signing up for the policy. The premium amount varies based on the option you choose:

- In the Lump Sum option, policyholders receive 100% of the sum insured along with any declared bonuses and terminal bonuses.

- In the Income option, policyholders receive any declared bonuses and terminal bonuses as payment.

- Lump Sum with Income option: This includes the sum insured as a lump sum, plus any declared bonuses and terminal bonuses as income.

- Income with Lump Sum option: As part of this, policyholders receive 100% of the sum insured as regular income, along with any declared bonuses and terminal bonuses.

Last but not the least, those who sign up for the HDFC Life Sampoorna Jeevan can save taxes under a range of sections under the Income Tax Act, 1961, both on premiums and the bonuses.

No need to put on your left shoe first or praying to your favourite deity before starting off to work every day. With HDFC Life Sampoorna Jeevan, there’s peace of mind guaranteed!

Kyuki life mein jeet superstitions se nahi, HDFC Life savings plans se hi milegi!

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time not just to secure your home team’s victories, but also your future!

Head over to HDFC Life Sampoorna Jeevan to get your Jeet Ka Insurance today.

