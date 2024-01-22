New vs Old tax regime? How to optimise your tax planning for FY24

January 22, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST

It has been close to 4 years now, that the new tax regime has been introduced in India. However, taxpayers are still allowed to exercise their choices between the old and the new regimes while filing income tax returns. Union Budget 2023 has offered various incentives to lure taxpayers towards the new regime. This has led to a fresh lease of confusion over the choice.

Meanwhile, the financial year is nearing its wrap. Soon the salaried employees will be required to provide investment and expenditure details aligning to their tax liabilities to the employers for the tax calculations of FY 24. And for that, it’s indeed the best time to check and compare both regimes to reap the maximum benefits.

To optimize the tax planning for FY24, the first thing you need is clarity on both the tax regimes and how they differ in terms of functionality and benefits.

The new vs old tax regime

Introduced in Union Budget 2020, the new tax regime has withdrawn different deductions and exemptions available under various sections of the Income Tax Act 1961 but offers tax slabs at lower rates. The old regime still offers deductions and exemptions under sections 80C, 80D and more along with provisions of HRA, LTC etc., but the tax slabs are defined at higher rates. The new regime being the default option, the taxpayers need to exercise their choice of regime at the onset of a financial year and maintain the same for the final tax calculations. The idea was to phase out the old regime and shift the taxpayers to the new one. However, pulling out exemptions and deductions makes a majority of the taxpayers still opt for the old regime.

The informed choice

As a taxpayer and a salaried employee in India, it’s crucial to understand which of the regimes will suit you best.

Comparing the regimes

While there’s withdrawal of exemptions and deductions, the new tax regime now offers full tax rebates on incomes up to Rs 7 lakh per annum, which is Rs 5 lakh under the old regime. Alongside, the new regime has an exemption limit of Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh under the old regime. Consequently, the new tax slabs are also set at lower levels under the new one. The surcharge rate on income over Rs 5 crore has also been reduced to 25% in the new regime from 37% in the old one. In addition, the standard deduction of Rs 50,000 a year is now available under the new regime as well. However, the old one stands out with the variety of exemptions and deductions under sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and provisions of HRA, LTC etc. Here tax benefits are available through insurance, mediclaims, investments, PPF, home and education loans, tuition fees, house rent, travel expenses etc.

Making the choice

To figure out which can be the better deal, it’s important to match the regimes with your financial status and goals. If you have investments and expenditures to claim exemptions and deductions for, and your salary has the HRA and LTC components, it will be a wiser bet to reduce your tax liability by a sizeable portion through the old regime. On the other hand, if you don’t have many investments to show and prefer simplified tax calculations as well as reduced tax rates, the new regime can be a better deal.

It’s important to note that, unless you specify your pick of regime at the start of a financial year, the new one will be the default choice. Then if you claim for deductions at the year-end, you might get a notice from the income tax department.

The experts’ view

Financial experts suggest that the new regime is a better choice when the total deductions are less than Rs 1.5 lakh a year and the old one a wiser pick when that exceeds Rs 3.5 lakh. Also, typically the new regime will benefit more those with less than Rs 15 lakh taxable income. However, one must always align the choice with their financial goals and saving habits. For example, if one has HRA and LTC to claim and needs quite a few insurances and investment plans to support life goals, it’s always a worthy choice to go for the old regime.

Seeking tax benefits

If you’re planning taxes for FY 24 under the old regime, the correct tax-saving investments can help you crack the best deal. Here, choosing the right investments not only means fitting your needs but optimizing the tax benefits under the provisions of the Income Tax Act 1961. For instance, the HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage Plan offers you coverage till 100 years of age, life-long regular income and guaranteed maturity benefits

at a reasonable premium. But alongside, it helps you save tax up to Rs 46,800 a year through deductions on premiums paid, tax-free maturity amount and cash bonuses (if any).

To make the right choice of regime, the experts recommend calculating taxes under both regimes and choosing the one that cuts down your tax liability the most. For that, you can always seek help from professionals or use online calculators to do it yourself.

