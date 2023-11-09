November 09, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

They say when in your 20s, make the most of life. Indeed, young and carefree without any or minimal liabilities, it is the best time to enjoy life. But how about starting your investment journey to ensure a happy and stable retired life too?

You might just be at the start of your career and the thought of retirement seems like a distant dream right now. Rather a flashy car, a posh vacation or getting married five years down the line top your life goals’ list. But planning for the future, especially for the retirement years, is crucial too as there won’t be salaries anymore at that time. In your 20s, with ample time to stay invested, ensuring a smooth future can be a cakewalk. All you need is to choose the right options to invest in. Rest will be taken care of by compound interests!

Why you should start investing in your 20s?

Starting early and young with nominal liabilities does have its benefits. With a longer time period available to stay invested, your money grows better, fetching you bigger returns and a worry-free life. Following are the early bird advantages in the world of investment.

Choice of investment : Investment options are aplenty when you start in your 20s, young and healthy. Insurance companies are eager to offer you life insurance with bigger benefits at lower premiums or retirement plans that can secure you a regular monthly income when you stop earning. Also, at a young age, you are capable of taking higher risks. So, you are in a position to reap the most of your ULIP plan or capital guarantee solution.

Longer tenure and lower premiums : Let’s start with an example. If you start at 25 with plans to invest till 60, you have 35 years to spread your horizon. On the other hand, if you start at 40, you have 20 years. Naturally, premiums for any investment plan will be much lower for the 25-year-old.

Growth of money and higher returns : The longer your investment horizon, the bigger the scope of making higher gains. Maturity benefits tend to grow bigger with time with the power of compound interest. Meanwhile, high-risk investments like equities tend to stabilize over a longer period and bring higher returns. So, the earlier you start, the better.

Power of compound interest

Beginning the investment journey in the 20s with a plethora of options to choose from, you are likely to see bigger gains from smaller investments. Here’s where the power of compound interest can come into play. Be it life insurance with maturity benefits or investment components, mutual funds, capital guarantee solutions or ULIP plans, compound interests are your key to the growth of wealth.

So, how does it work?

In the simplest of terms, compound interest is the interest earned on interests. When you invest in a plan with compound interest, the first interest is based on your initial principal. In the next round, the previously earned interest earned gets added up to your principal and interest is accumulated on the new amount and so on. So, this is how your money grows bigger over time. Let’s take an example to get better clarity.

Suppose individual A invests Rs 50,000 with 5% compound interest per year.

In the first year, he/she earns interest at the rate of 5% = Rs 2,500

So, by the compound interest format, in the second year, the principal becomes Rs (50,000+ 2,500)= Rs 52,500. This year, he/she earns 5% interest on this amount = Rs 2,625

So, the third year’s principal becomes Rs (52,500+2,625) = Rs 55,125

And so on.

Thus, the longer you stay invested, the bigger the wealth you accumulate. Naturally, if someone in their 20s invests in a plan with compound interest, they gain more compared to a person who starts at 40.

Why life insurance can be a great choice in your 20s?

When in your 20s, we have a simpler understanding of life and finances. At this point, investing in traditional endowment plans or life insurance with maturity benefits can be a wise choice as it involves no financial complications and can be a good source of funds for your retirement as well as for keeping your loved ones secured.

The Covid pandemic and the ensuing global instability have taught us how uncertain life can get. Starting early with fewer liabilities, you can always opt for a bigger life cover at affordable premiums. Saving and investing a relatively low amount for a period as long as 35 years, you end up accumulating a large corpus for the time when you no longer earn, or for life goals you want to fulfil. Meanwhile, your family stays financially protected from the unforeseen.

Take the case of the HDFC Life Sanchay Plus Plan.

A traditional endowment plan, HDFC Sanchay Plus can act as a life insurance and an investment opportunity for you. While it pays a sum assured as a death benefit to the nominee if the policyholder dies within the term, there’s a maturity benefit paid as options of a lump sum, guaranteed income, long-term or life-long payout if he/she survives the policy term. For this policy, one has to pay for the premium payment term and keep the money invested for the entire policy term to reap the benefits in full. You can choose to pay premiums for 5- 10 years where the policy term is within the range of 5-20 years. For the entire policy term, the compound rate of interest is applicable at 5%, while the minimum annual premium payable is Rs 30,000.

Suppose you are 20 years old and buy a policy for a premium payment term of 10 years and a policy term of 20 years. By paying Rs 30,000 every year (or Rs 2,500 monthly) till the age of 30, you are entitled to maturity benefit at 40.

So, what is the maturity benefit you get?

As guaranteed lump sum at the end of policy term : Return of all the premiums paid at 5% compound interest with accrued bonus (if any) when you are 40

As guaranteed income : A guaranteed pay-out for a fixed term of 10-12 years starting from (policy term + 1)th in arrears

As life-long income : A guaranteed pay-out starting from (policy term + 1)th in arrears till you are 99

Long-term income : A guaranteed pay-out starting from (policy term + 1)th in arrears for a fixed term of 25 or 30 years.

However, if you die an untimely death, your nominee gets a death benefit which is the highest of:

10 times the annual premium

105% of total premiums paid

Guaranteed sum assured upon maturity

An absolute amount payable on the death of the policyholder which is equal to the sum assured

Long-term benefits of investing in life insurance

While in your 20s, opting for a life insurance plan with the return of premiums as a maturity benefit is advantageous in several ways. They are:

Saving habit : Starting to invest in your 20s inculcates a saving habit, automatically keeping unnecessary spending in check.

Life Cover : No more worrying about what will happen to your family if something happens to you. The life cover payable as a death benefit will protect them from sudden financial struggles in the event of the unforeseen.

Guaranteed Income : Choose to get guaranteed returns from your policy in your preferred option. Funding life goals or your retired life is sorted.

Tax benefits : Not just the growth of wealth, premium payments for life insurance entitle you to tax deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 while the death benefit and maturity benefits also offer you exemptions subject to section 10 (10D).

Additional riders : You can get accident coverage and critical or terminal illness coverage as additional riders with the policy.

So, saving as low as Rs 2,500 a month and investing them for just 10 years can take away your worries for the rest of your life! Doesn’t that sound good?

Reference links:

https://www.iciciprulife.com/investments/why-investing-early-is-important.html#:~:text=Investments%20help%20grow%20your%20wealth,building%20retirement%20funds%2C%20and%20more

https://www.hdfclife.com/content/dam/hdfclifeinsurancecompany/products-page/brochure-pdf/Sanchay-Plus_v09-brochure.pdf

https://www.thebalancemoney.com/why-your-20s-are-crucial-to-your-financial-future-453814

https://www.etmoney.com/learn/mutual-funds/5-reasons-why-you-should-start-investing-young/

Plagiarism check: Done in two parts

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’