Millennial Money Moves: Growing your wealth

August 23, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

From the Great Depression of the 200s to the scary magnitudes of the impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic— millennials have seen it all. So, while the fun-loving young generation continues to believe in living in the moment, many of them have started valuing financial security and the importance of growing wealth. Making the right money moves and taking the best investment decisions at the right time has become the new millennial credo.

A millennial’s view of life and investment

Before we delve deeper into how millennials want to shape up their investments, it’s crucial to understand how they view life, for a better perspective. The millennial generation, born between 1981 and 1996 (alternatively, till 2004) are now income earners, mostly in their late 20s and 30s. For most of them, spending comes as a natural choice as they look forward to earning a decent amount through a coveted job or passionate entrepreneurship and realising their dreams through that money. These life goals can be a lavish home, a luxury car, the trending gadgets and latest fashionwear, posh vacations, and a dreamy destination wedding at an exotic location. For each of these, having hefty savings is a pre-condition. Moreover, with uncertainty looming large over personal and professional lives after the pandemic, the urge to invest and create financial security is now a prime concern for many. Starting early on investment practices has thus become a wise bet.

Benefits of being an early bird

Investment as a practice shapes individuals when they start mapping needs or life goals to their financial status. Here starting early has definite advantages in terms of monetary gains and dealing with the financial load. No wonder, millennials are eyeing early-bird entries into the world of investment.

Longer tenure and lower monetary load: Starting to invest right from the beginning of your career gives you an edge in terms of longer time available and lower burden of the investment amount. For example, if you start at 25 years with plans to invest till 60, you have 35 years in hand to spread your investment horizon. On the other hand, if you start at 40, the investment span gets reduced to 20 years. So, with a target set for your retirement earning, starting early means a lower monthly investment on any financial instrument.

The power of compounding: Be it mutual funds or insurance with an investment component, the premiums paid grow into a bigger maturity benefit through the power of compounding. Here, ULIP plans or capital guarantee solutions can be a good choice as they operate on a longer investment horizon of at least 10-12 years, thus helping the fund value grow through the accumulation of compound interests.

Higher gain through high-risk tolerance: Young individuals tend to have a higher risk appetite, compared to the older generation. So, ULIP plans with capital guarantee benefits like the HDFC Smart Protect plan can be a wise pick here since it doubles up as life insurance and an investment tool. In these plans, one component is ULIP which grows the money by investing a part of the premium in market-linked funds and earning returns and forms a life cover for the policyholder alongside. The other component invests a share of premium into fixed maturity or fixed interest non-linked schemes and earns a guaranteed maturity benefit, thereby protecting the capital. These plans allow policyholders to choose their investment portfolio in terms of only equities, only debt funds or a mix of both. So, the higher the risk-taking ability, the greater will be the share of equity in the portfolio, fetching higher returns in the long run.

Perks of growing your wealth

Now that it’s clear why starting early is important for investment, it’s obvious how growing your wealth can help make life a smooth run.

Secured future: Starting early on investment practice helps you accumulate wealth with a definite vision without burdening you with high premiums. Moreover, with lesser liabilities and financial responsibilities at a young age and higher risk tolerance, you have a scope to put aside a bigger chunk of your income for investment and try out high-risk avenues that offer greater rewards. The more you gain from your investments, the more secure is your future.

Bigger corpus to fund life goals: Dreaming of a fancy car or a lovely destination wedding can be a reality if you can grow your money well. Starting early makes one invest little amounts of money for a long period and accumulate a huge amount of corpus. Making your dream home a reality turns a cakewalk thereafter.

Tax benefits: Youth today, especially the millennials are financially sound and aware of tax-saving techniques. Thus, ULIP plans with capital guarantees like the HDFC Smart Protect plan have become a preferred pick for many as they come with definite tax benefits. The premium payments are entitled to tax deductions subject to section 80C of the Income Tax Act 1961 while the death and maturity benefits also enjoy tax exemptions under terms and conditions of section 10 (10D).

Make that smart money move to grow your wealth today. Your future self couldn’t thank you enough!

Reference links:

https://www.etmoney.com/learn/mutual-funds/5-reasons-why-you-should-start-investing-young/

https://www.iciciprulife.com/investments/why-investing-early-is-important.html#:~:text=Investments%20help%20grow%20your%20wealth,building%20retirement%20funds%2C%20and%20more

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’