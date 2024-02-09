Investing in Your Tomorrow: Why the Interim Budget Calls for Financial Planning

February 09, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

With the General Elections around the corner, nobody was expecting the Interim Budget 2024 to make any major announcements. A vote-on-account budget is typically built on a long-term focus that trusts quality over quantity of spending and targeted outcome over outlays.

Decoding the Interim Budget

An interim Budget is a conscious effort to reinforce fiscal consolidation and strengthen supply augmentation, which basically spells a focus towards macroeconomic stability. This indeed is good news for debt mutual funds and the bond market. Mutual fund experts believe that long-term investors in the equity market will take this budget positively. This means people who are invested in the markets for the long term are the ones are likely to find the going good.

In the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set the fiscal deficit target at 5.1%, which is much lower than the projected estimates. According to mutual fund experts, this is expected to soften bond yields and lower borrowing numbers while a reiterated FY26 target ensures a medium-term visibility for the bond market. In turn, bond prices will rise and thus, long-term bonds are predicted to do well in the coming year. Meanwhile, a stronger push to public capital expenditure and balanced fiscal responsibility have ushered in a positive impact in the fixed-income market.

Grow wealth, stay secure – the smart way

Experts say low-yielding bonds in a stable fixed-income market ensure the protection of your capital. Risk-averse investors or those looking to have a mixed portfolio to offset potential losses from equities, can opt to keep a part of their capital in low-risk assets; this will ensure that you are strategically planning for the future.

For regular investors in mutual funds, efficient financial planning helps in picking the right funds that would fetch him/her maximum returns at minimum risk. While equities in the long term generate high returns, they are associated with high risk too. That calls for keeping a chunk of money in low-risk assets that would balance losses, if any. Thus, with the Interim Budget predicting lower bond yields and a positive fixed-income market, strategic financial planning can always help in reaping the benefits in full.

Indeed, as another financial year nears the wrap, it’s time to plan your investments well. With the growing uncertainties of life, securing your family’s financial future with a life cover doesn’t suffice. It is equally important to grow your wealth so that you stay in step with inflation and the vagaries of the modern world. This is where Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) can come in handy. In these plans, like the Smart Protect by HDFC Life for instance, a part of the premium goes to form a life cover while the remaining is invested in market-linked funds to fetch returns. ULIP plans also come with a fund switch option, that allows the investor to restructure the portfolio and reallocate his money to different kinds of funds if needed.

So how does financial planning help here?

A well-planned financial strategy monitors the market and fund performances from time to time and restructures the portfolio to fetch the best returns at minimized risk. Accordingly, fund switches can be made in a ULIP portfolio following market movements. Given the focus of the Interim Budget and the expected reactions of the market towards it, wise planning will surely suggest putting a prominent portion of the total investment in bonds and fixed-income securities. In turn, it will help in avoiding optimising gains from equity investment, safeguarding your capital from potential losses.

Investors, are you game for it?

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”