Here’s why midcap momentum index funds are the boost your investments need

With a surge in equity markets in recent times, there has been much discourse on midcap and smallcap index funds. As per statistics revealed by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the interest in midcap funds has spiked—with net inflows in the category increasing from around Rs 83,000 crore in March 2018 to over Rs 7 lakh crore in March 2023. This shows a staggering increase in CAGR, as much as 54%, during the given period.

For investors, it is important to select the right kind of midcap funds to ensure their wealth grows over time. That’s where momentum funds appear in the picture. As the name suggests, it’s a strategy to boost investments that focuses on the philosophy of ‘buy high and sell higher’. What does it mean? It simply means that an individual buys a particular stock when it’s growing and sells it before it reaches the stage of poor performance.

In a nutshell, it is about continuing to ride the winning streak by zeroing in on stocks that are likely to outperform in the future.

With respect to midcap index funds, momentum investing aims to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of midcap stocks that are aligned to the midcap momentum index. One of the strategies that most investors go for is the Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index.

What is the Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index?

The Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index is a preferred move for investors who are looking to grow their wealth over time. The index attempts to track the performance of the top 50 companies that come under the Nifty Midcap 150. These companies are targeted based on their Normalized Momentum Score—which means they have showed consistent performance in their price, in the last six to 12 months. Due to this, they have been generating higher alpha as compared to midcap index.

There are many investors who are confused if the Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index is similar to the Midcap Index—however, here’s where the difference lies. While companies in the midcap index revolve around free float market capitalisation, those that are part of the momentum funds include the stock’s Normalized Momentum Score combined with its free float market capitalisation.

What are the benefits of this fund?

Momentum-based indices including Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index are favoured by investors. That’s because it is a rule-based investing system that invests in companies that have been doing well in stock performance. The idea is to choose outperformers that have exhibited good returns over a period of time. Such stocks must be listed for over a year to track its performance.

There are several reasons why one should invest in these passively managed funds. The biggest advantage seen in Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index funds is long-term capital appreciation. If an investor invests for a longer period in midcap funds, the chances of getting superior returns is likely because of the compounding effects.

*Data as of 31st January, 2024 Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum Index has generated higher returns than both midcap and largecap indices over one year, three year, five year and 10 year periods.

Besides, momentum stocks are all about venturing into stocks that have been performing well both in terms of price and company performance. Often, such stocks lead to higher returns especially during bull markets. Outperforming stocks often attract more investors, which typically leads to these stocks outperforming the broad midcap market further.

Diversification is another advantage of these momentum funds. Since the funds invest in a range of stocks across various sectors, the pressure on a single stock or sector considerably reduces. Every sector has its own market dynamics and generally highs and lows in the market do not happen at the same time with all stocks.

Here’s some data that will also put things into perspective. For instance, across downcycles over last 15 years, the negative returns of the Momentum Index were in between, neither too high nor low.

However, during upcycle, the Momentum Index performs better than both largecap and midcap index.

Invest in a secure future with HDFC Life

Now that we know all about the benefits of Midcap Momentum Index Funds, it is important to go for a plan that takes care of all your investment needs in the future. That’s where HDFC Life’s Sampoorn Nivesh steps in, an insurance cum investment plan that helps to meet financial goals, while ensuring protection of your family.

It gives policyholders an option to choose from 10 funds to optimise invest returns while giving them the freedom to customise their premium payment options. Besides, one can also choose from three convenient Benefit options for payouts:

● Maturity Benefit: When the policy matures at the end of the policy term, the risk cover ceases. In this case, policyholders can redeem their balance units at the then prevailing unit price and take the fund value. One can also take their fund value at maturity in periodic instalments.

● Death Benefit: Here, in case of the life assured’s demise, the higher of the following is paid—sum assured minus all partial withdrawals, fund value or 105% of total premiums paid.

● Other Benefits: Policyholders can get loyalty additions of up to 1.8% of the average fund value after the 10th policy year. There are also reduced allocation charges by investing higher premium. And of course, it also offers tax benefits as per the Income Tax Act, 1961.

So, what are you waiting for? Leverage the advantages of Momentum Investing today through HDFC Life Sampoorn Nivesh and realise all your dreams and goals tomorrow!

