Has the overall growth in new business for private life insurers slowed?

The pandemic-led uncertainties in both personal and professional lives have been creating ripples in the life insurance sector for quite some time now. With more and more people feeling the urge to financially secure their loved ones to cope up with the unforeseen, there has been a steady growth in the purchase of life insurance policies in the last 3 years. However, the latest figures from the sector tell a slightly different story.

A downward trend

Provisional statistics from the Life Insurance Council state that the Life Insurance industry in India has marked a 27% decline year on year (YoY) basis in new business premiums (NBP) to Rs 27,867 crore in July 2023. Although private insurance companies are still on the growth path, there’s a dip in their pace, compared to last year. NBP touched Rs 12,481 crore in July this year, a 25% increase YoY and 4% higher sequentially. More worrying is the fact that this overall slowdown has occurred despite a 2% hike in the total number of policies sold. Besides, the absolute revenue has dropped by 25% sequentially. On an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis as well, there has been a dip of 0.5% from the July 2022 figures. This has resulted in the single lump sum premium figures matching with the non-single or regular premium received over a stipulated term.

Is the future bleaker?

Going by the latest figures, the value of the new business (VNB) for the private sector in life insurance doesn’t paint a rosy picture for the first quarter of FY24, still indicating a slowdown. VNB data on a YoY basis for the first quarter of FY24 shows a 1% and 5% decline for SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance respectively. However, HDFC Life, a prominent player in the life insurance sector, recorded an 18% growth, although the percentage increase on a YoY basis was lower than Q1FY23, which stood at 25%.

The spoilsport

While sales figures are on an upward curve, the overall growth of new business for private life insurers thus has indeed slowed down. So, who’s to be blamed for this unexpected dip? The Macquarie Equity Research has pointed out that the VNB margins of private life insurance companies have more or less peaked and thus the dipping trend was inevitable. The research further states that the new tax rules introduced in the Union Budget 2023 haven’t helped either. Earlier, section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 allowed tax deductions for maturity benefits of life insurance having total premiums less than 10% of the sum assured. The new regulations have imposed income tax on maturity benefits for policies with total premiums above Rs 5 lakh. This has undoubtedly been a dampener for those looking to save on taxes by purchasing life insurance with a hefty sum assured. Consequently, the new business figures are getting affected for the private life insurers.

Even in this blurry phase, HDFC Life has displayed optimistic figures. Although the new tax ruling was expected to impact business by 10-12%, the company saw its VNB margin grow by 110 basis points YoY, at 26.2%. This is only marginally lower than the 27.6% recorded in the last financial year.

Ray of hope

The sales figures are still on an upward trend which continues to be a ray of hope for the private life insurers. This is simply because uncertainty of life is there to stay and the need to get insured prevails. Many people find life insurance a reliable partner, one which would provide their family with a lump sum death benefit if they die an untimely death. Some life insurance plans also return the premiums paid on maturity along with accrued bonuses (if any) in case the policyholder survives through the term. In addition, many private insurers offer an extra set of benefits as well.

The HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super, for instance, not only offers the return of premium but also facilities like additional pay on accidental death, acceleration of death benefit on specified terminal illness, an option to choose increasing death benefit up to 200% or varying death benefit based on evolving life goals, waiver of premium on the diagnosis of critical illness and total or permanent disability, as well as an option to choose additional cover for your spouse.

With growing unpredictability of life due to illness and accidents, the urge to financially secure your family will remain strong.

