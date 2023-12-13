  1. Current Lifestyle and Expenses: You must begin assessing your current lifestyle and expenses as early as you can. Ask yourself questions such as: What are your essential needs, and what standard of living do you want during your retirement life? Once you have the answers to these questions, you will have a rough idea of the amount you would need to cater to that.
  2. Expected Lifespan: After carefully considering your family’s medical history and your overall personal health, you will be able to estimate your potential lifespan. This will influence the duration for which your retirement corpus needs to last. However, it has to be kept in mind that this cannot be an exact science so leaving room for error is always a good idea. 
  3. Inflation Rate: Standing at one of the most important things to consider these days, acknowledge and thoroughly understand the impact of inflation. If it has been historically around 6 percent, factor this into your calculations and use it as the benchmark to project the future cost of living. 
  4. Investment Returns: A diversified portfolio can help you achieve returns that outpace inflation which can further safeguard for your retirement corpus. Having a professional onboard to help you with this is always a good idea.
  5. Contingency Fund: While everyone wants to life a picture-perfect life, planning for unforeseen circumstances will help avoid any financial troubles during your retirement. You must have a contingency fund to ensure that you are prepared for any medical or other emergencies that might come your way.