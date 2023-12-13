December 13, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

“Have you planned your retirement yet?”

This is a question you cannot avoid, and for all the right reasons, you literally cannot afford to. Planning for your retirement needs to be done way before you get to that time in your life because unstable economies and rising inflation will always play a role in how you handle your finances.

The smart ones who think of tomorrow and plan, those are the Kal Ke Thinkers – the ones who know that the only solution to a stress-free retired life lies not just in saving money but also in calculating your ideal retirement corpus. This corpus doesn’t only cater to your present needs but also considers the impact of inflation, a constant force shaping the economic terrain for you and your family.

Here are the primary factors you need to keep in mind while planning for your retirement.

Understanding the Impact of Inflation

Simply put, inflation is the gradual increase in the price of goods and services over time. It has been a perennial presence in the global economy. It has historically hovered around 6 percent annually and while that might not seem like a significant number, it can have a considerable impact on your future finances.

Imagine if your retirement savings are unable to grow at a rate equal to or higher than inflation; the purchasing power of your savings will slowly diminish over time leaving you with almost nothing.

For example, if you retire with a fixed sum, and inflation persists at 6 percent or more annually, the real value of that money a decade later would be significantly lower. An important thing to keep in mind is that the sum you save is not the only aim; you must ensure that the purchasing power of that sum endures the test of unstable financial turbulence.

The Need for a Scientific Approach

While common sense can help you understand the basic rules of economics, it is vital to use a scientific approach while planning your retirement fund. It is paramount that you keep this approach in mind to counter the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflation. You must factor in not just your current needs but also the potential impact of inflation on those needs.

Starting early is a fundamental principle when it comes to planning your retirement. It is never too early to start planning. The power of compounding works wonders when time is your best friend. By starting early, you allow your investments to grow exponentially, which provides you with a more comfortable financial cushion in your retirement years.

Calculating Your Ideal Retirement Corpus

Several factors need to be considered while calculating your ideal retirement corpus.

Current Lifestyle and Expenses: You must begin assessing your current lifestyle and expenses as early as you can. Ask yourself questions such as: What are your essential needs, and what standard of living do you want during your retirement life? Once you have the answers to these questions, you will have a rough idea of the amount you would need to cater to that. Expected Lifespan: After carefully considering your family’s medical history and your overall personal health, you will be able to estimate your potential lifespan. This will influence the duration for which your retirement corpus needs to last. However, it has to be kept in mind that this cannot be an exact science so leaving room for error is always a good idea. Inflation Rate: Standing at one of the most important things to consider these days, acknowledge and thoroughly understand the impact of inflation. If it has been historically around 6 percent, factor this into your calculations and use it as the benchmark to project the future cost of living. Investment Returns: A diversified portfolio can help you achieve returns that outpace inflation which can further safeguard for your retirement corpus. Having a professional onboard to help you with this is always a good idea. Contingency Fund: While everyone wants to life a picture-perfect life, planning for unforeseen circumstances will help avoid any financial troubles during your retirement. You must have a contingency fund to ensure that you are prepared for any medical or other emergencies that might come your way.

By taking a scientific approach and considering all these factors, you can arrive at a more accurate estimate of your ideal retirement fund. Not many are aware of this, as a recent social experiment conducted by HDFC Life brought to the fore. The “Kal Ka Reality Check” that they carried out alerted people to the idea that prices shoot up over time and a reality check helps to understand that we need to start planning smartly for retirement well in time.

Plans like HDFC Life Click 2 Retire, a unit linked pension product, help you plan early to reach your retirement goals easily. The plans start at premiums as low as Rs 2000 per month, and maturity age starts at as low as 45 years. It allows you to secure your retirement with an assured vesting benefit and also allows you to gain from an upside in the market.

“Kal Ka Reality Check” has worked to serve as a worthy thought starter for many individuals who want to start planning their retirement as soon as possible. Don’t wait to get started. Be a part of the Kal Ke Thinkers brigade and make the most of life now!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”