Women inspire others by building bonds and sharing their stories, encouraging daughters, sisters, and friends alike to chase their dreams fearlessly and fight for what they believe in.

So, this International Women’s Day, Vistara brought us #SheDoesItAll – a campaign that celebrates the strength, and resilience of women.

Women make for a major part of Vistara’s workforce, 44% to be precise, a number that continues to grow and soar. These incredible women are the very embodiment of empowerment as pilots, cabin crew, engineers, ground services, security and much more.

By embracing their inner power to make a difference, navigating through hurdles and shattering barriers, women are inspiring not just other women but countless men in their own circles and beyond.

To pay homage to this message, India’s best airline- Vistara released a film featuring women from their staff, as they get ready to go out and do what they do best- lead by example. The film effortlessly captures the nuance of how women inspire many others around them, including the next generation in small but powerful ways, thereby creating a chain effect of empowerment. As it spreads from one woman to another, it will indeed shape a future where empowered women unite, uplift, and inspire generations to follow.

