GSFC University launches Fire & Safety courses

In India, many people lost their lives as well as assets due to accidents caused by fire. Rapid industrialization and urbanisation in India and other countries have created a massive demand for competent and skilled fire and safety professionals both in India and globally. It has been observed that only 10% of qualified and skilled fire safety employees are available in comparison to the requirements. Furthermore, over 80,000 skilled fire safety personnel are expected to be required in India. Apart from the requirements of applicable regulations, Fire & EHS professionals are required in MAH (Major Accident Hazard Industries) such as airports, port trusts, electricity generation, the steel industry, and many more.

It has been witnessed that different types of industries such as oil/gas, textile, chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizer, infrastructure etc., have seen remarkable growth in India due to massive foreign investments, privatization, and liberalization. There is also a need for such industries in developing nations to improve the country’s gross domestic product. The pressure on the workers for high productivity with less time may increase various types of risks in the workplace. After the major gas tragedy which took place in Bhopal (Bhopal gas tragedy) in 1984, the medium and large industries made it compulsory to have industrial safety as part of the management. The role of Fire & EHS engineers is to facilitate an incident-free workplace for the workers and to mitigate the risk in the workplace. Thus, the need for fire & safety professionals is in huge demand in all types of industries.

GSFC University made its mark in the field of Fire & Environment, Health, Safety with the sole objective of minimizing the gap between the demand of the Fire & EHS professionals and the professionals actual presence. The vision underlying the establishment of GSFC University is societal development through relevant and cutting-edge knowledge in frontier areas of professional development.

The university offers UG, PG and PG Diploma courses namely- B.Tech in Fire and Environment, Health Safety, B.Sc in Fire & Safety, PG Diploma in Industrial Safety (PGDIS) for 1 year, PG Diploma in Fire and Life Safety Audit (PGDFLSA). The status of Fire & Safety education at the postgraduate level is lagging far behind the undergraduate level. At the graduate level, Fire Safety education cuts across various disciplines covering different aspects related to Fire Safety as studied in sciences such as engineering, hydrology, architecture, electrical automobile, etc.

Looking at an increase in the demand for Fire and EHS professionals, GSFC University has introduced a PG Diploma in Fire and Life Safety Audit. The course curriculum focuses on the holistic development of the students to promote academic excellence and innovation in the teaching methodology. The content of these courses are very thorough and cover all the theoretical & practical aspects of Fire, Safety, Health, Environment, Life Safety. The university exposes students to a professional and real-life workplace through visits to GSFC's own plants, subsidiaries, and associate industries. The companies provide their facilities as a learning environment where students can work on projects, case studies, and group projects.

The proximity of GSFC University to Vadodara city & the cluster of industries will be an added advantage. University offers a like-minded environment to absorb the imparted education in a lucid way. In addition to GSFC, an association with over 100 industries has been formed to provide internships on a "Medical College" basis. GSFC University trains students to ride the massive demand and establish a distinct career through a perfect blend of case studies and role-playing, frequent industrial visits, internships, robust academics and research-based activities.

Engineers are professionals who design, analyse, and recommend technical and practical approaches to complex systems in order to achieve functional objectives. To produce competent engineers, educational institutions must give the necessary facilities as well as intensive knowledge to students. GSFC University provides the necessary facilities and intensive knowledge to students to produce competent engineers. GSFC University strives to be the best compact and boutique institution with a futuristic approach, encouraging student-centric culture, and a sharpened focus on developing industry-ready & employable students with all-round development, in response to current market needs and to achieve quality engineers.

The need of the hour is to build a group of Fire and EHS professionals who can see beyond the stereotypical limitations set by traditional fields of study, capable of seeing the complete spectrum of Fire Prevention, Life Safety and Fire Protection, Industrial Safety, Health & Environment.

For more information visit: www.gsfcuni.edu.in