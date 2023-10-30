Growing Older, Staying Strong: The Importance of A Healthy Diet

October 30, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

As we age, one thing remains constant - change. Growing older is a natural part of this process, and it comes with its own set of challenges. One of the key aspects of ageing gracefully is maintaining a healthy diet. According to the ‘Global Burden of Disease Study’ conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations in 2017, poor diet was responsible for 11 million deaths globally.

Indian culture and traditions often revolve around food, making it crucial to adapt your diet as you age to ensure longevity and optimal health.

How to maintain a healthy diet as we grow older:

To make the most of your health as you grow older and wiser, you should keep these tips in mind:

Prioritise Nutrient-Rich Foods:

Our nutritional needs change as we age, and it becomes more critical than ever to focus on nutrient-rich foods that are beneficial for overall health.

Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your daily meals. Indian cuisine offers a wide variety of options, such as colourful vegetables, legumes, and spices that can enhance both taste and nutrition.

Control portion sizes:

Our metabolism slows down as we grow older, and that makes it easier to gain weight. Obesity is a leading cause of multiple diseases and puts you at a higher risk of a stroke. Controlling your portion sizes leads to better weight management and a healthier lifestyle.

Use smaller plates, and don’t feel compelled to finish everything on your plate.

Stay hydrated:

While staying hydrated at all times is a must for all, dehydration can become more significant as you age. Besides drinking a sufficient amount of water, include hydration options such as buttermilk, coconut water, and herbal teas in your diet to avoid getting dehydrated.

Reduce salt and sugar intake:

Consuming excessive salt and sugar can contribute to hypertension, diabetes, and other health problems, which become more significant as we age. Stay mindful of processed foods and eating out as they contain high levels of sodium and sugar. Include anti-inflammatory ingredients in your diet like turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, etc., which not only enhance flavour but also offer many health benefits.

Aim at a protein-rich diet

As we grow older, we tend to lose muscle mass. To avoid this, we should follow a diet high in protein that can help maintain muscle mass and avoid muscle atrophy. Besides this, add exercise to your routine, and you will maintain your strength as you age. However, avoid eating processed meat or red meat products as they increase your risk of heart disease and other health problems. Instead, opt for healthier options like fish, beans, nuts, eggs, etc.

Be mindful of dietary restrictions:

While many people follow dietary restrictions due to cultural or religious beliefs, it is essential to adapt these restrictions to meet your changing nutritional needs. Consult with a nutritionist or dietician to ensure that you are getting all the required nutrients while adhering to your dietary preferences because no one shoe fits all.

