Growing Demand for Nurses: Government to Set up 157 Nursing Colleges in 2 Years

The Indian Healthcare sector is expected to rise three-fold, growing at a CAGR of 22%. India needs to invest in the health workforce to increase the number of active health workers to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved 157 new nursing colleges for 24 states and 3 union territories. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the nursing colleges will be ready in two years and will be set up in co-location with the existing medical colleges in India. The new colleges will add about 15,700 nursing graduates every year.

Mandaviya said there are three types of nurses — auxiliary (ANM), general nurses (GNM), and BSc nurses. The objective of investment in professional colleges and technical education is to fulfill the growing demand for nurses in India and to provide BSc Nursing training and related job opportunities to the country’s youth.

The aim is to provide and enhance the number of nursing professionals by providing quality, affordable, and equitable nursing education in the country. The announcement is vital as there is a shortage in 28% and 23% of nursing staff posts vacant at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the country.

Budget

The financial contribution of the central government for the project will be INR 1570 crore. Mandaviya said the government will provide INR 10 crore for setting up these colleges and the state governments can invest in the remaining amount depending upon the project report to be prepared for each college.

Nursing Posts Vacant

There are 1.18 lakh BSc Nursing seats in India compared to 1.06 lakh MBBS seats. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended 3 nurses for every 1,000 people. As per the FICCI-KPMG report released in 2022, the country needs to hire allied healthcare professionals 8 times more than the current numbers to meet its demands in the next 25 years.

According to the Rural Health Statistics 2020-21 report (the latest available), more than 50% of sanctioned posts were vacant in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar. On the other hand, there were more than 30% vacancies in CHCs in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha and more than 60% in Bihar.

The Southern Advantage

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala account for 40% of the total number of nursing colleges in India, while there are 13 such states where there are no nursing colleges. This represents a significant imbalance, the minister observed.

Citing examples, the minister said, there are 2 government nursing colleges in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (10), Rajasthan (11), Madhya Pradesh (11), and Jharkhand (1). Now, under the new policy, Uttar Pradesh is set to get 27 nursing colleges followed by Rajasthan (23), and Madhya Pradesh (14). Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka have also been promised 11 and 4 nursing colleges respectively.

Brain Drain

India has only 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people, much below the WHO recommendation. The brain drain to European and Middle East nations has resulted in this shortage. There are 24,000 Indian nurses in the UK. The US has 16,000, Australia 12,000, Canada 5,000, and the Gulf 20,000.

The lack of investment in quality nursing education and training is a major contributing factor as well. The salaries and job opportunities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom are relatively high compared to India. These countries actively recruit nurses from India.

The Road Ahead

India needs adequate investment in the health workforce with availability, accessibility, acceptability, and coverage for overall social and economic development. “The initiative aims to address the geographical and rural-urban imbalances in the healthcare sector, which have led to the skewed availability of nursing professionals and impacted healthcare services in underserved areas,” Mandaviya said at the press meeting.

The establishment of new nursing medical colleges will ensure enough medical professionals along with job opportunities for aspiring nurses in the country.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”