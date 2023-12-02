Groundbreaking Hearing Centre Adyar- Sound Centre Redefines Hearing Care Standards in Chennai

December 02, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

In a revolutionary stride towards elevating auditory healthcare standards in India, Eljay’s Hearing Centre, in collaboration with Widex India, proudly presents its latest endeavor – the Hearing Centre Adyar - Sound Centre, a pioneering facility in Chennai. This state-of-the-art clinic the first of its kind, inaugurated by Mr. Avinash Pawar, CEO of WS Audiology India, by Renowned Singer and Television Actress Mrs. Revathi Shankaran and Padma Shri Ms. Anuradha Paudwal, Widex Sound Ambassador, marks a significant milestone in addressing the pressing need for enhanced hearing care infrastructure and accessibility in Chennai. You can book an appointment at +91 63850 54111 or mail us at talkto@hcadyar.com

Innovative Features and Comprehensive Solutions

Hearing Centre Adyar - Sound Centre introduces a host of premium features, including an immersive experience zone that allows individuals to trial hearing aids and experience potential transformations firsthand with their loved ones. The clinic offers a wide range of diagnostic services, spanning from newborn hearing assessments to balance assessments, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions for those with hearing impairments.

A Growing Need for Improved Hearing Care

The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 63 million people in India are grappling with significant auditory impairment, reflecting a prevalence rate of 6.3% in the population. The inauguration of Hearing Centre Adyar - Sound Centre responds to this urgent need for improved infrastructure and better access to hearing care.

Eljay Hearing Centre’s Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1976, Eljay Hearing Centre has been at the forefront of providing exemplary care in ear and speech health. With a legacy spanning four decades, the company’s commitment to personalized service has positively impacted the lives of many Indians across the country. The launch of Hearing Centre Adyar reflects Eljay’s dedication to spreading awareness about the importance of hearing health and serving the community of the hearing impaired.

“At Eljay, our goal is not just to offer solutions but to enhance the overall quality of life for our clients through dedicated audiology, speech, and language services. This new launch allows us to step closer to our vision of ‘every ear shall hear,’” stated Mr. Lakshmidas Ved, Managing Director of Eljay Hearing Centre.

Comprehensive Services Offered at Eljay Hearing Centre:

Hearing Assessments:

Comprehensive hearing evaluations for all age groups.

Customized assessments, including newborn screening for hearing.

State-of-the-art diagnostic tests to identify the root causes of hearing issues.

Tinnitus evaluations to address and manage ringing or buzzing in the ears.

Hearing Aid Fittings:

Personalized consultations to determine the most suitable hearing aid.

Expert fittings and adjustments for optimal comfort and performance.

Custom Hearing Protection (Ear Plugs):

Specialized hearing protection solutions for loud environments.

Custom-molded earplugs for musicians, industrial workers, and recreational activities.

Educational Workshops for Hearing Conservation:

Community outreach programs and workshops on hearing health and prevention.

Information sessions on the latest advancements in hearing care.

State-of-the-Art Assessment for Vertigo:

Specialized assessments leading to clinical diagnosis of vertigo and balance problems.

The Hearing Centre Adyar - Sound Centre stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Eljay and Widex India in addressing the critical need for advanced hearing care solutions in India. As the clinic embarks on this pioneering journey, it aspires to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals with hearing impairments and contribute significantly to the overall improvement of auditory health in the region. If you are looking to book an appointment, call at +91 63850 54111, or mail at talkto@hcadyar.com

