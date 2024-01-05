Graduates Shine Bright: Parul University’s 7th Annual Convocation Celebrates Gold Medalists and Alumni Achievements

January 05, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

India, 14th December 2023 : Parul University proudly celebrated the success of its 9,980 graduates at the 7th Annual Convocation Ceremony, putting the spotlight on the outstanding achievements of 82 gold medalists, recipients of 6 exceptional alumni awards, and the remarkable journey of its diverse student body. The event, attended by 16,000 guests, showcased the university’s growth and influence on national and global platforms.

The ceremony highlighted the significant accomplishments of the graduates, with a remarkable increase in Ph.D. graduates, 82 students receiving gold medals, and 6 outstanding alumni awards. Additionally, 31 students were recognized with merit certificates for academic excellence, reflecting their dedication to scholarly achievement at Parul University.

Notable alumni, such as Dhara Pathak (NASA), Mohammed Vayada (Google), Gautam Jha (Indian Navy), Akshar Patel (Tesla), Ajay Zampda (Government of Gujarat), and Kuldeep Parasaniya (Blueberry Soft), were acknowledged for their outstanding accomplishments and impact in diverse fields.

Several gold medalists have already embarked on successful careers with leading companies like Adani, Aixtor, Einfochips, Hilti Manufacturing, and Piramal Pharma Solutions. Others have chosen paths in civil services or pursued further studies, showcasing the versatility and excellence of Parul University graduates.

The President’s gold medal for the best start-up was awarded to Jahnavi Puppala, Surya Teja Kadam, and Rajesh Chintada, founders of ST7 Surveillance Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Their tech-based platform offers live cybercrime solutions, AI tools, CYFO browsing, and encrypted messaging tools.

The ceremony underscored Parul University’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and career development among its graduates, setting them on a trajectory for success.

Honorary guests Mr. Boman Irani and Ms. Vaani Kapoor added glamour and inspiration to the ceremony, delivering empowering messages to graduates across various disciplines, including Management, Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine, Commerce, Arts, Applied Science, Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts, and Law.

The distinguished guests, including President Dr. Devanshu Patel, Provost Dr. Amit Ganatra, Registrar Prof. Manish Pandya, Vice Presidents Dr. Parul Patel and Dr. Komal Patel, as well as members of the Governing Body, Board of Management, and Academic Council, graced the ceremony with their presence.

In his address, Mr. Boman Irani emphasized the importance of self-pride, sharing personal anecdotes of overcoming challenges and taking risks to achieve success. Ms. Vaani Kapoor, in her insightful speech, focused on the power of belief, the value of friendships, and the importance of continuous learning.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, in his Presidential Remarks, drew parallels between self-belief and the legendary tale of Hanumanji, urging graduates to exercise discretion, use common sense, and value humility and respectfulness towards others. He stressed the importance of acknowledging the contributions of all and building successful teams with a shared vision.

Dr. Patel encouraged graduating candidates to express gratitude to their parents and teachers, acknowledging their role in laying the foundation for future success. He concluded by urging graduates to become individuals of character, cultivating polite hearts and respectful souls as they embark on their professional journeys.

Parul University remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and contributors to society, with the 7th Annual Convocation serving as a testament to its dedication to excellence and holistic education.

