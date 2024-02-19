Golden Touch That Changes Lives

February 19, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST

Thiruthuraipoondi, a village located close to the eastern extremities of Tamil Nadu, has little to speak for it. Its population of around 25,000 are predominantly farmer families, for whom life is an unending struggle. Thatched homes dot the village, which has Piravi Marundeeswarar Temple at its centre.

They live at the mercy of the elements. When rains come, they must scurry home to shift their mats, clothes and children’s school books to safety, or it would all be drenched in water by the time they reach home after work. It has been a tale that they have lived through year after year. That story changed course a little in 2023. The rains were, as usual, unforgiving. It was as if the rain gods had decided to empty a year’s keepsake on the village. But, the villagers, or around 150-odd families, had little to worry. They had rain guards over their roofs. Nothing out of the world, but sturdy tarpaulin sheets thrown over their thatched roofs and tied firmly to the sides..

A seemingly small gesture, but of great value for these farmer families, who need not now worry about the rain clouds that have been casting a dark shadow on their lives year after year. That small, but significant gesture, came from Muthoot Finance, the largest NBFC in India and a household name in the entire country, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

For the non-banking financial conglomerate with its footprint across India, Thiruthuraipoondi is but one speck on a large canvas filled with scores of flag posts, marking locations where its caring and comforting arms have reached. “When you see a life change in front of you, it is so gratifying. That satisfaction nothing else can give,” says George M. George, Deputy Managing Director, who heads the CSR Division of Muthoot Finance.

And, thanks to various initiatives of the CSR arm of the Muthoot Group, lives have changed more than a little in many parts of India. It is a spread that embraces both the rural and the urban--in Jaipur in Rajasthan, Lawngtlai town in Mizoram, a tribal village in Uttarakhand, Hemaje in Dakshin Kannada, Guwahati in Asom and many more places. “It is not that we touch everybody’s life. We are across the country now, across every State, barring the north east, but we are still only touching the tip of the iceberg,” says Mr. George.

Diversity of the locations also determine the diversity of the initiatives. If it is about breaking the taboos around menstruation with a bold initiative called ‘Cup of Life’ in the port city of Kochi, it is about distribution of winter jackets to the differently abled in Hyderabad, woolen sweaters to underprivileged children in Asom, and installation of borewells and drinking water facilities in several schools and public institutions in various districts of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and elsewhere.

It is difficult to walk the talk when it comes to CSR activities. The question is whether a company takes its corporate social responsibility as a burden or as an opportunity. Muthoot Finance has consistently opted for the latter. Thus, when unprecedented floods devastated several villages and rendered thousands homeless in Kerala in 2018, Muthoot Finance stepped in with ‘Aashiyana’, a Rs. 20+ crore project, to provide more than 250 families roofs above their heads. The houses were built at the very places where they lived to help the families retain their emotional connect.

That, one could say, was on the home front. But Muthoot Finance has never been limited by geography or any other divisive consideration when it came to reaching out to the needy, something that a score of shelterless families of Rewari in Haryana, a village forgotten in time despite being just 60 kilometres from the national capital, discovered in 2022-23. Thirteen of the 20 families that got new homes were widows.

Deprivation is often invisible. Distances, social rigidities, gender bias and a lot else condition and control the sites, signs and experience of deprivation. For the tigers of the Tipeswar wildlife sanctuary, in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, it was all about satiating their thirst. The Muthoot Group stepped in and joined hands with the Maharashtra Forest Department, to provide a drinking water pool with a solar-powered pumping system to ensure that there is a steady supply of water for the thirsty large cats. It is a shared space today, where animals take turns to drink from the pool.

“We categorize all that we do into three areas: environment, healthcare and education. I still feel that we have a lot more to do as far as the environment is concerned, but Tipeswar was an interesting project which touched not just the environment, but went beyond to address the question of sustainability. That was quite heartening,” says George M. George..

He rates the ‘Cup of Life’ campaign, organised in association with Hiby Eden, Member of Parliament, Ernakulam, as one of the key projects that ticked all three boxes of environment, healthcare and education. The campaign, lasting two months and involving the Ernakulam district administration, local bodies and colleges, sought to create awareness at the grassroots about menstrual hygiene and culminated in distribution of one lakh menstrual cups free of cost to the women of Kochi City within 24 hours, winning for it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Menstruation is even today a taboo subject for us, but that is a big issue out there. It was such a big experience for all of us. For two months, we worked closely with the Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to educate people about the many benefits of using menstrual cups. That, in a sense, was a key initiative touching education, health and the environment and from which we ourselves learnt a lot,” says George.

Taboo subject it might be, but such social campaigns hold a high visibility quotient. Going beyond them to do little projects rooted to specific locations and limited visibility is the real challenge. And the Muthoot Group has risen to that challenge, doing little big things that have impacted the lives of small groups of people, mostly isolated groups of people in remote villages, largely neglected school children and the ailing whose number runs into millions these days.

Relatively high profile among these is the Anganwadi initiative of the Muthoot Group spread over different locations in the country, building smart Anganwadis and adding many new facilities to existing ones. The Muthoot CSR concept of an Anganwad is not just four walls and a roof, but smart ones that have a bright and healthy ambience. The Group is planning to complete 100 Smart Anganwadis in different parts of the country in the coming five years. “We are focused on Anganwadis because we think that is one segment of education that nobody wants to focus on. If you give a child aged between 0 and 7 years, good nutrition and some form of good education and an environment for their healthy growth, you empower the future generations.”

It is not just Anganwadis that the Muthoot Group has been trying to transform. Another programme is dedicated exclusively to provision of scholarships and financial support to students in government schools. The Group is touching about 2000 government schools across the country every year.

Health-related issues dominate CSR activities everywhere, and Muthoot has been no exception to the rule. Hundreds of applications for assistance for treatment of various illnesses are seen and cleared personally by members of the Muthoot Group Director Board and the CSR team every month, thereby touching the lives of thousands every year. The Muthoot Group has also been extending unstinted support to public healthcare initiatives across India. However, it places a premium on its own outreach programme named ‘Snehasraya’, which seeks to create awareness among the population about the need to lead a healthy life.

“Giving assistance for medical care is important, but we consider our ‘Snehasraya’ project to be of greater significance because prevention is better than cure. With this programme, we have been able to reach out to over 6 lakh people who cannot either afford a healthy lifestyle or are a little bit careless about their health. We are helping them to identify their problems in time and make lifestyle changes,” says George.

Muthoot Finance has won several laurels and a lot of accolades for its CSR initiatives. The Hurun Award for Humanitarian Leadership and Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare (2023), the CSR Journal Award for Innovation and Corporate Leadership in Healthcare (2021, 2022), the CSR Times Award for the ‘Ashiyana’ Project (2022), and the FICCI ‘Made in Kerala’ Award for the Best CSR Organisation, are just a few of them.

George sums up the Muthoot Group’s CSR ethos pithily, “We have a family history that goes back 800 years with 19 generations, though Muthoot as the family name is, maybe, only six or seven generations old. When you have history like that, you cannot but imagine yourself as something more than a present-day business house. We have a legacy of giving. We hope to keep that legacy going, so that the future generations can look back and say ‘if you want to be part of the family history, do something for society’...”. www.muthootcsr.com

