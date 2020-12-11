Gold Winner, known for its quality is now welcoming Eldia Pure Coconut Oil to its clan

Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited has overwhelmingly captured the market since its inception in 1973. They have rendered 47 years of diligent service to society by delivering high-end oils ranging from edible, to refined, deepam oil, and many more. Our Eldia Pure Coconut Oil that comes from the Gold Winner family that we have known for years, and has played a significant role in every Tamil household, is now presenting an all new Goldwinner’s Eldia Pure Coconut Oil. It is a 100% pure and natural coconut oil made from the finest, handpicked copras.



This coming together of these products will not only expand the customer base, but will give an array of revised and trusted options to the potential buyers. The recent TVC (television commercial) featuring our brand ambassador Raashi Khanna, who acted in the tamil movie Imaikka Nodigal, reiterated the timeless bond to evoke trust in people.

Highlights of this product

Gold Winner is an extremely trusted oil brand when it comes to domestic use. This is one of the flagship edible oil that Kaleesuwari Refinery has packaged and given to the market. Furthermore, what makes it even more interesting is their different type of variants in terms of sizes. That makes it affordable, and easy to store.



Similarly, the brand is now integrating its range of coconut oil with its flagship product. Eldia is a sheer reflection of Gold Winner, in terms of quality standards, and purity. Patrons of this brand can try their hands on with this exquisite curation in the form of pure and natural coconut oil. The most striking feature that tells us the nature of the product is its fine aroma. Subtle the fragrance, effective it is, therefore, Eldia’s coconut oil suffices it.



Goldwinner’s Eldia Pure Coconut Oil is indigenous to our country. Whenever it comes to hair care or skincare, our elderlies would only look forward to coconut oil, because it comes along with a huge range of benefits. Here, every stage of the oil-making process has to be pure in its ingredients and skill. We, at our refinery, are extremely cautious about taking care of the quality of the product. All the products, especially our coconut oil is chemical-free. In every product we try to live up to our strong belief of dispensing quality, as we package each of our products with gratitude and care.

Why coconut oil?



If you are looking for a one-stop solution for both skin and hair ailments, then what better than coconut oil can offer that. It is one of the healthiest forms of oil compounds that the human race has been blessed with. The production of coconut oil is immense in tropical areas, therefore if you notice women living in coastal areas will have long, silky hair. This buttery-like texture is because of coconut oil since it helps in growing the mane stronger and offers a sparkling shine to hair strands. Another, interesting property of coconut oil is that it is extensively used as a haircare oil across the globe, and is an essential ingredient for the production of several conditioners and dandruff –relief lotions. It is widely said, regular massaging coconut oil on your head can assure a dandruff-free scalp. Besides, it also aids in maintaining your hair and scalp free from lice infestation.



Talking of skincare, coconut oil serves amazingly well for all types of skin. It is supposed to be super rich in combating antibacterial, anti-aging, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Pure coconut oil is a safe and efficient moisturiser for all types of skin, including dry skin. It is an incredible ingredient to heal burns. Smooth regular application, will not only heal the wounds but will gradually help skin eliminate the burn mark. This miraculous oil is one of its kind when it comes to improving skin quality.



That’s where Goldwinner’s Eldia Pure Coconut Oil comes into play. The unadulterated natural aroma of Eldia is a testimony to its quality. No wonder, Eldia pure coconut hair oil is widely used from infants to elders and in cities to suburbs, not just for their hair, but also for dry skin, body massage, etc. It holds anti-bacterial properties that help in dealing with various skin and hair diseases. It is super soft in touch and its gentle massage will nourish the baby's skin as well.



Exciting offers



We are running an exciting offer now. If you purchase a 200ml bottle of Goldwinner’s Eldia Pure Coconut Oil you get 200 ml of Goldwinner oil for free, and when you purchase a 100 ml bottle of Goldwinner’s Eldia Pure Coconut Oil you get 100 ml of Goldwinner oil free. Eldia oil is now available at stores and online. Offer available in stores and online at

