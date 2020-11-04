Gold vs. FD: How to choose an auspicious investment this Diwali?

The Diwali festival season is around the corner, which is also considered an auspicious time to make financial investments, with the traditional belief being that investments made during Diwali will lead to better returns. So, with just a few more days to go before this opportune day, how can you get the best returns on your investments?

Investors have a plethora of choices; from equities, mutual funds and fixed income instruments like recurring deposits (RD), and fixed deposit (FD) to more traditional investment options like gold. However, with the ongoing weakness amid the Indian stock markets and growing economic turbulence, investing in less risky instruments is a prudent choice. Both gold and fixed deposit have long been considered among the low-risk investment options. But before you rush to decide, there are a few points to consider when comparing the two.

Gold vs Fixed Deposit: Where should you invest?

The most important consideration would be an understanding that any investment made in gold is bound to fluctuate. The value of gold is under constant flux owing to a number of domestic and foreign influences. Import duty, USD value, short supply, and even international trade relations can impact gold prices.

The table below shows the gold price trend over the last 4 months, which indicates high volatility.

Month 24 Karat Gold (Rs 10/gm) Percentage Change July-2020 48,260.00 -10.47 % August-2020 53,506.00 4.14 % September-2020 51,343.00 2.30 % October-2020 50,592.00 -0.08 %

Gold investments can be made in many formats, namely: gold deposits scheme, gold ETFs (Exchanged Traded Funds), gold mutual fund among others. Most gold investments like gold ETFs offer a return that averages between 4.5% to 5.5% - and in some cases come with a lock-in period of 3 to 5 years. Fixed deposit, on the other hand, offers a higher rate of interest and is independent of external influences. You can simply choose a financial institution that offers decent FD interest rates, and start investing.

Return on Investment Comparison

At present, companies like Bajaj Finance Limited offer higher interest rates on a fixed deposit scheme than gold ETFs. The cumulative rate of returns on gold ETFs over a 5 year period range between 5.37% to 5.51%. Bajaj Finance fixed deposit scheme offered a 6.85% interest rate for that same period of time. Although Bajaj Finance Limited has revised its interest rates since, the returns are significantly higher as compared to gold ETFs.

The table below shows fixed deposit interest rates and the return on investment for a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit scheme effective Nov 2020, for an investment period of 3 years.

Fixed Deposit Type Investment Amount (Rs.) Tenure (years) Interest rate % Interest Earned (Rs.) Maturity Amount (Rs.) Senior Citizens 50,000 3 6.85% 10,995 60,995 Non-Senior Investing Online 50,000 3 6.70% 10,738 60,738 Non-Senior Investing Offline 50,000 3 6.60% 10,568 60,568

Note: Interest calculated for 36-month tenure

For a more detailed view on your specific investment amount, you can use the Bajaj Finance FD rate calculator.

Income Support and Supplement

Like a lot of investors, if you manage your expenses with your income and are worried about the possibility of a job loss, it’s important to focus on an investment that supports and supplements your income. Gold falls short in this regard as it neither supports nor supplements your income. Sure, you can sell the gold at any time, but there is a risk of losing money as gold rates tend to fluctuate (as mentioned above). Fixed deposit schemes, on the other hand, can be a secondary source of income. Depending on the FD you choose, you will have the option of choosing the frequency of interest you want to receive. You also have the option of investing in cumulative fixed deposit schemes where the interest is reinvested for a bigger return.

Let us take an example. If you invest Rs. 20 lakh for a period of five years in a Bajaj Finance cumulative fixed deposit scheme, you can receive periodic interest payouts as shown below, which can supplement your income.

Fixed Deposit Type Investment Amount (Rs.) Tenure (years) Interest Payout Frequency Interest (%) Interest Payout (Rs.) Bajaj Finance FD (Non-senior online) 20,00,000 5 Monthly 6.50% 10,833 Bajaj Finance FD (Non-senior online) 20,00,000 5 Quarterly 6.54% 32,700 Bajaj Finance FD (Non-senior online) 20,00,000 5 Half-Yearly 6.59% 65,900 Bajaj Finance FD (Non-senior online) 20,00,000 5 Annually 6.70% 1,34,000

Note: ROI in the above calculator may vary upto 4 bps with the actual rates offered

Bajaj Finance also offers Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) – a monthly savings plans that enables you to start saving with just Rs. 5000 each month. The scheme has two variants, which can help you get returns altogether or on a recurring basis. Depending on your liquidity needs and investment goals, you can save with SDP and make your savings grow easily.

Liquidity

Ease of liquidity has often meant that gold is the preferred choice among investors looking for a quick buy-in. Investments in gold can be made in a number of ways. Gold ETFs are a popular choice as they are much like physical gold without the risks and hassles of storage. Again, the returns on gold will largely depend on market influences, but investments can be quickly made liquid.

In the case of fixed deposit plans, liquidity largely depends on the financial institutions’ fixed deposit policies. Some institutions are known to levy penalties on premature withdrawals. If you think you might be in need of money before the FD maturity, look for companies that offer an exit without the penalty.

For instance, Bajaj Finance fixed deposit schemes come with a fixed lock-in period of just 3 months, and in case of premature withdrawals, no penalty is levied. Apart from attractive interest rates and flexibility of investing, Bajaj Finance online FD schemes are also extremely safe, and are backed by stability ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, making them the go-to option for risk-averse investors. This festive season, you can make the most of your Diwali bonus, and start saving for the long haul by investing in a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit scheme.