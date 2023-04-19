GIVA: Making Dreams Come True

April 19, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Today, silver and gold jewellery is not only an excellent investment but also a way of self-expression. Realising the potential of this hugely untapped market, many jewellery brands mushroomed in these past years. But not all succeeded. The competition was stiff when it came to visibility, popularity, quality, pricing, and designs.

This is why GIVA stands out from the rest. The country’s fastest rising jewellery brand boasts the largest collection of stylish modern designs made of 925 sterling silver in gold and rose gold plating as well as in oxidised finish. It also recently launched 14k and 18k gold jewellery featuring responsible diamonds.

About GIVA

India’s most prolific jewellery brand was founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal, Nikita Prasad, and Sachin Shetty. It is a series B-funded company trusted and backed by major investors such as Aditya Birla Group, Sixth Sense Ventures, A91 Partners, India Quotient, Grand Anicut Angel Fund, and Founder’s Bank Capital.

GIVA has over 40 exclusive stores and is set to launch over 60 stores across India by the end of 2023, expanding within the country as well as overseas. At the same time, the company’s stylish jewellery is available to customers through the company’s online store. You can order jewellery online on the official website, with free delivery to any location.

Designs

GIVA offers the largest range of fine silver jewellery in the Indian market with over 6,000 designs in silver, gold and rose gold plating with zircons, coloured stones, pearls, and responsible diamonds.

You can shop for rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants with link chains, haath phool, mangalsutras, toe rings, nose-pins, anklets, jewellery sets, and more. For the customers’ convenience, products are divided by style into categories that are displayed on the website. You can also look for jewellery for men and children.

For something special, the brand includes exclusive designer collections– products chosen by popular actors and influencers. Impressively, GIVA launches more than 40 new products each week.

The brand has a variety of designs with prices starting from Rs.499, making fine jewellery accessible to all.

GIVA Signature Collection

GIVA’s recently launched Signature Collection reflects the brand identity inspired by the fine lines of its own logo. This exquisite collection echoes what GIVA stands for — perfection, precision, and purity.

This brand creates jewellery primarily for an aspirational, youthful audience like itself while taking into account its needs and the latest fashion trends. All products of the brand are united by the main idea of the brand – to give love, warmth, joy, a sense of celebration, and make moments special.

Designs by GIVA are exciting and innovative and are great for celebrating milestones in life. Therefore, special attention is paid to the Gifts section on the official website of the jewellery brand: here you can choose the perfect present for your loved one - a couple, sibling, or parent; for their birthday, wedding, anniversary or just for no particular reason.

GIVA takes pride in making jewellery that is versatile – that can be worn daily or on special occasions. GIVA’s jewellery pairs well with a variety of clothing, making it a beneficial purchase and a great wardrobe investment. Most everyday jewellery can be also worn for any occasion. Bracelets, necklaces and earrings from the wedding, party, and royal collections can also spruce up a look created for a different, less formal occasion. These are products that are not only pleasant to own but also a pleasure to use.

Now you can get a 12% discount on any GIVA fine silver jewellery, except for Idols, Utensils, and Coins, whatever your order value is. To do this, simply select a ring, bracelet or other silver items you like in the brand’s online store, proceed to checkout and indicate the coupon code HINDUXGIVA in the Discount Code field.

Launch of gold jewellery with responsible diamonds

GIVA is known as a modern silver jewellery brand, but in 2023, the brand took it up a notch when it launched its Gold Collection. Just before Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day for buying precious metal jewellery, GIVA launched its own line of BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery.

The new collection contains a wide selection of exquisite pieces in 14k and 18k gold including elegant rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, and other jewellery. These are set with responsible diamonds, hand-crafted by skilled artisans. Their products are BIS- hallmarked and SGL-certified.

The design, warm gold tones, and brightly shining stones of the new GIVA jewellery emphasise the style of the owner, and go well with any outfit. In addition, they can be a gift that will make a marriage proposal or any other memorable moment unforgettable.

Also included in the new GIVA line are gold coins weighing 1, 2, and 5 grams - the most popular precious item for any festival from Akshaya Tritiya to Dhanteras.

Thanks to the lowest making charges in the market, prices of brand new gold jewellery start from Rs.4,999. In addition, the company offers a six-month warranty, return within 30 days, and a lifetime exchange & buyback.

Choose modern gold and silver jewellery from the brand’s online store to complement your everyday or festive look, and give jewellery gifts that win hearts. Shine every day and celebrate special dates with GIVA!

Use coupon HINDUXGIVA to get 12% OFF on Fine silver jewellery.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”