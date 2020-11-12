Get the adrenaline going with the powerful and stylish Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé!

There comes a time in life when milestones are met and surpassed, the rat race left long behind and the only challenges come from within.

These are moments when you know you relish the race not for overtaking the competition but for the sheer pleasure of taking on the headwinds and triumphing over your own benchmarks.

At the juncture of life where you stand, you need the right allies that speak your personality and help you push your own restless spirit. You also need an ally that understands your need for comfort while giving you powerful performance. A car that was born on the race track, combines luxury DNA with sheer performance is just the set of wheels that complements your electric personality. The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is just what you want to get the adrenaline pumping!

Performance that speaks power!

The first AMG to be assembled in India, it's as much a great accompaniment for your city drives as it is for long drives over hilly terrain. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé isn't an SUV, it's an AMG!

The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe features the tried and tested 9-speed automatic transmission, specifically configured to deliver a dynamic driving experience. Here’s what makes the AMG go –

An Enhanced 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine

The Speedshift TCT 9G that masters fast, sporty gear-changing or comfortable, barely noticeable gear shifts

The AMG Ride Control+ suspension that combines the advantages of several suspensions in one

The AMG Performance Exhaust System that gives a special acoustic experience

The2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe talks power, and how! The AMG’s Performance 4MATIC four-wheel drive features a rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split. You are spoilt for choice with its five drive programs- Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, to suit your dynamic moods. The AMG lets you switch to Cruise Control for that relaxed motoring on longer journeys, with the controls located in an ideal, ergonomic position for you to sit back and enjoy a high octane ride!

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC :

Virtuosity that matches your style!

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé has been designed as a conduit for your restless, adventurous spirit, with snazzy interiors that vie for aesthetic excellence with a sporty exterior. Here’s what makes it a pleasure to feast your eyes on and slide into for journeys that make every drive a memorable trip.

A-shaped and AMG-specific radiator grille

AMG front apron with distinctively sporty air intakes

Beltline trim strip and window weather-strips in black

Chrome-plated twin tailpipe trim elements of the AMG exhaust system

Sporty 3-spoke AMG steering wheel in black nappa leather

Trim in black piano-lacquer look/light longitudinal-grain aluminium

AMG pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs

The AMG is a perfect combination of first-class comfort and sporty ambience, and needless to say, voices your personality without you having to leave the seat. And did we mention the AMD Ngiht Package’s high-gloss black details which give a fascinating all-round look?

Match wits with an intelligent ally!

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is part of your intelligently connected world. It understands your thirst for challenge, and feeds your quest with intuitive features.

MBUX, the sophisticated Mercedes-Benz User Experience is what sets it apart with a wealth of control and display features-like the large media display with touch function and the fully digital instrument cluster with navigation display. Here’s what you get when you sign up for the AMG-

MBUX Touch Control Concept - use the new touchpad with haptic feedback, or the Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel

MBUX Voice Control - infotainment system with intuitive voice control

Hi Res Media Display

Smartphone Integration for contactless operations

The race of life is to be relished at every turn, and the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is the companion that understands the thrill of adventure and the responsibility that comes with power. Go ahead, get yourself an ally to scale newer heights together!

