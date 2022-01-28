GEM Hospital – A Pioneer In The Field Of Gastroenterology, Laparoscopy & Robotic Surgery

28 January 2022 15:03 IST

Since its inception at Coimbatore in 1991, The GEM (Gastroenterology Medical) Centre and Hospital has been one of the frontrunners in laparoscopic surgeries. GEM Hospital was one of the pioneers in the speciality, having established South India’s laparoscopic surgical unit in 1991 and India’s laparoscopic and surgical gastroenterology institute in 2001 at Coimbatore, a fast emerging medical hub in the region. Established by Dr C. Palanivelu, the hospital now has a presence in other prominent cities across south India, namely Chennai, Erode, Tirupur and Thrissur, to cater to the ever-increasing demand for quality medical care. Today, GEM Hospital is one of the most advanced tertiary healthcare centres in the field of Gastroenterology and Laparoscopic Surgery.

GEM Hospital, with its pioneering work, has evolved to be one of the first and the few centres in India with subspecialties in Bariatric, Hepatobiliary, Colorectal, Upper GI, Gastrointestinal cancer surgery, Endogynaecology, Scarless Surgery, Liver Transplantation, etc. It also has NABH recognition for excellence in medical services.

A Medical Research And Knowledge Hub

Surgical excellence can be achieved only when it is passed on. This forms the crux of Chairman Dr C. Palanivelu’s beliefs.

GEM Hospital has hosted several national & international conferences, which have seen the participation of thousands of surgeons from across the country and the globe. The regular courses conducted for surgeons of all specialities imparts relevant training in the latest techniques of minimally invasive procedures.

However, to overcome distance & travel being kindling factors to spread knowledge, they have established GEM Televersity. This widely acclaimed internet forum webcasts surgeries and attracts the viewership of thousands of surgeons worldwide.

The hospital has published seven surgical textbooks and translated a few into Chinese, Korean and Spanish, which have been well received by the international medical fraternity. Dr C. Palanivelu and the other reputed doctors at GEM Hospital have held prestigious positions as office bearers in several academic societies. They are regular invitees at various national and international surgical conferences to demonstrate the best surgical practices followed by GEM Hospital.

A Destination For Comprehensive Gastro Care

GEM Hospital has emerged as a renowned name for providing world-class gastro care under one roof. The healthcare centre caters to patients from all across India and international patients for its specialised, advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgeries.

The state-of-the-art centrally air-conditioned hospitals are spacious, with ample car parking, ramps and lifts for the convenience of patients and their caregivers. GEM Hospital offers top-notch medical facilities including modular operation theatres with HEPA filters, laminar airflow etc., CT scan, ultra-sonograms, x-ray machines, the entire range of video endoscopes which include gastro duodenoscopy, sigmoid scope, colonoscopy and spyglass and endo ultra-sonogram, apart from oesophageal manometry and latest laser equipment.

Gem Hospital’s operating rooms feature the entire spectrum of up to date technology. There are several operating rooms housing the latest equipment available in the market, starting from the very best high definition laparoscopic set, 3-D Laparoscopic set in various designated operating rooms. To uphold high levels and high-quality systems, the Davinci Robotic Surgical System lends a big hand to deliver the very best of minimally invasive cancer surgical work. There is also a fully endowed operating room to tackle various urological conditions and ensure a state-of-the-art urology surgical centre.

GEM Hospital introduces various facilities, one after the other, to keep pace with the rapid advancements in medicine. As a result of these concrete and concentrated efforts, the hospital has earned a worldwide reputation in no time and continued to march towards its quest to offer quality gastro care. Not a year has passed without a significant milestone being added to this illustrious journey in the world of minimally invasive surgery.

All units of GEM Hospitals have spacious, comprehensive ICUs with a complete range of equipment, a fully-equipped emergency department and an in-house pharmacy for both inpatients and outpatients. They also have a diet kitchen with modern kitchen equipment, supervised by dieticians, attached to a dining area for the convenience of patients and visitors.



Modern And Advanced Medical Facilities

State-of-the-art operation suites with laminar flow

High Definition Laparoscopy

Most advanced surgical equipment

High Definition Endoscopy

24 hr Emergency

24 hr Laboratory

State-of-the-art ICU

24 hr Pharmacy

One of best in class patient care rooms

Most advanced Ultrasonogram

Total Abdominal Care Under A Single Roof

GEM Hospital is one of the pioneers in laparoscopic surgery, providing comprehensive care for Hepato- Pancreatico-Biliary disorders by combining medical & surgical services under one roof. This helps in delivering complete care, ensuring proper follow-up and maximum patient satisfaction.

GEM Hospital has access to all the diagnostic facilities necessary for gastro related problems, the latest state-of-the-art treatment facilities and, more importantly, preventive gastroenterology.

The tradition of providing the best healthcare to the society that was started a quarter-century ago at Coimbatore is rapidly being extended to other centres across south India by incorporating the same compassion, dedication and virtues on which the principles of patient care were originally established.

GEM Hospital takes pride in its organ-specific speciality departments to address the various health concerns of patients.

Medical Gastroenterology

Liver Clinic

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Surgical Gastroenterology

Esophagogastric Surgery

Hepatopancreatobilary Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Multi-Organ Liver Transplant Unit

Hernia Clinic

Medical Oncology

General Surgery

General Medicine

Urology

Gynaecology

Radiology

Laboratory Medicine

Cardiology

Pulmonology

Nephrology with Dialysis unit

Neurology

Quality Healthcare For The Needy

Understanding the plight of the needy, GEM Hospital conducts community camps, educational and awareness programmes, in addition to offering financial aid to deserving patients for state-of-the-art treatment for common as well as major disorders like cancer.

The GEM Digestive Diseases Foundation and Charitable Trust strives to make laparoscopy available for all, and the free medical ward undertakes free surgeries. The GEM Mobile Clinic helps to reach the unreachable by conducting free medical camps to detect diseases early and increase awareness on public health issues. Upholding the adage ‘Prevention is better than cure,’ the Preventive Gastroenterology Clinic also conducts several programs to promote health education and preventive medicine.

