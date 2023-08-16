GATE 2024 Applications Likely to Begin on Aug 24, Exam from Feb 3

August 16, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has announced the tentative GATE 2024 exam schedule on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in the forenoon and afternoon shifts on Feb 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2024.

GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full-length and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the available two paper combinations.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam for admission to post-graduate and doctoral programmes in Engineering, Architecture, Technology, and some branches of the Arts and Science streams. It is conducted by IISc Bangalore and 7 IITs (Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Guwahati, Kanpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), and Government of India.

The registration portal for GATE 2024 is anticipated to open on August 24, 2023, for online applications. The tentative important dates related to GATE 2024 are mentioned below:

Online Application Process Commences (gate2024.iisc.ac.in) - August 24, 2023

REGULAR Online Registration Closes (Without Late Fee) - September 29, 2023

EXTENDED Online Registration Closes (With Late Fee of INR 1800) - October 13, 2023

GATE 2024 Application Modifications - November 7 - 11, 2023

Admit Cards Available - January 03, 2024

GATE 2024 Examinations - February 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2024

Candidate’s Response Accessible via Portal - February 16, 2024

Answer Keys Accessible on Portal - February 21, 2024

Submission Window for Challenges to Answer Keys - February 22 - 25, 2024

GATE 2024 Results Announcement - March 16, 2024

Score Card Availability - March 23, 2024

*The scheduled dates are subject to potential change or adjustments.

Changes in GATE 2024

IISc Bangalore has introduced the following changes in the GATE 2024 exam:

A new paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been added to GATE 2024.

Students applying for GATE 2024 can also opt for two papers from the prescribed combinations.

The GATE 2024 Application Fee has been revised . Female and reserved category candidates have to pay INR 900 (late fee - INR 1400). All other candidates including international students have to pay INR 1800 (late fee - INR 2300).

. Female and reserved category candidates have to pay INR 900 (late fee - INR 1400). All other candidates including international students have to pay INR 1800 (late fee - INR 2300). There will be no International exam centres in GATE 2024. Foreign nationals and Indian citizens residing abroad have to appear for the exam in any of the examination cities within India. The cost of travel and accommodation to the assigned exam centre have to be borne by the candidates themselves.

GATE scorecard maintains its validity for three years from the result announcement date. These scores also serve an important role in the recruitment process of select Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Additionally, certain esteemed colleges and institutions use GATE scores as key criteria for postgraduate program admissions, irrespective of the MoE scholarship eligibility. GATE plays an important role in shaping various academic pursuits and professional endeavours.

For comprehensive details and updates, visit the official GATE 2024 website: https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.

