GATE 2022 to be held in February: Know What’s New this Year

07 December 2021 12:31 IST

GATE 2022 is scheduled for February 5, 6, 12 & 13, 2022. IIT Kharagpur will be releasing the admit cards on January 3, 2022. The organizing authority has added two new papers in GATE 2022. These are Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) and Geomatics Engineering (GE). The number of subjects in GATE 2022 has been increased to 29 now.

This year, IIT Kharagpur has introduced changes in the GATE exam pattern for Architecture and Planning (AR). The paper will now consist of the General Aptitude section which will carry 15 marks as applicable for all the papers of GATE 2022. The paper will now consist of Part A which will carry 60 marks and Part B which will carry 25 marks. Part A will be mandatory for all the candidates and Part B will consist of two optional sections, Architecture, and Planning.

GATE exam pattern will consist of three types of questions- MCQs, MSQs, and NAT. The candidates need to prepare their strategy for each question type after giving at least 11 mock tests. However, in the article, some general strategies are mentioned that work for a good number of students.

In MCQ type questions, the candidates will be given four questions, out of which one will be correct. These types of questions are easy in nature and require less time to answer. However, that does not mean the candidates can guess in these types of questions. The candidates need to memorize the formulas and avoid guessing as this question type carries negative marking.

In MSQ type questions, four possible responses are given and the students are required to mark at least 1. This is what makes these question types difficult. Though no marks are deducted in case of incorrect answers, no credit is given for partially correct answers. Hence, in these question types, the candidates should move slowly and carefully.

In NAT question types, the candidates are required to enter a real number value by using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor. In such types of questions, the candidates must be extremely careful and solve the questions using appropriate formulas. It is advisable that the candidates double-check the units mentioned in the question to avoid errors.

These modifications can be a source of trouble for many candidates as there are no previous question papers to refer to. However, the candidates should try not to worry about their exam as Collegedunia comes to their rescue.

The candidates can cope up with these changes by following certain strategies that Collegedunia recommends. To begin with GATE 2022 Preparation, the candidates should choose the subjects/topics in which they are the most confident. They need to study all the aspects of the subject so that at least some part of the syllabus gets completed before time.

Then, the topics with maximum weightage in the exam should be covered. The candidates need to make sure that they are thorough with the syllabus and ask their doubts as soon as they arise. The key to ace GATE 2022 is to practice as many mock tests as possible. Collegedunia recommends the candidates analyze mocks within 24 hours of appearing for it. Download Previous Year GATE Question Papers

GATE 2022 is a national-level engineering entrance examination. This year IIT Kharagpur will conduct the exam. Candidates can use their GATE 2022 scores to get admission in M.Tech programs offered by the prestigious IITs/NITs or go for research programs, get a job in a PSU, or opt for higher studies in foreign universities.