Gaja Engineering received National Award

January 02, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Gaja Engineering Private Limited (GAJA), a Hyderabad based construction company has won two Special National Awards.

Achievement Award for Best Project Management & Achievement Awardfor Best Project for manufacturing, supplying, lowering, jointing, testing and Commissioning of 1800mm dia MS pipeline including inlining and outcoating with cement Mortar from Ghanpur to Patancheru along ORR of 45KM length. HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board), Telangana State in excellence in implementing High-Technology to install pipelines without trenches not affecting the environment. The awards were facilitated by the Indian society for trenchless technology. The award ceremony was held on December 19th & 20th during the 12th International conference, No Dig Show India National Award 2022, Mr. S. Srinvasa Rao, General Manager of GAJA received both the awards and Mr.V.V.R. Raju, Managing Director of GAJA participated in this event at New Delhi, India.

Mr. V.V.R. Raju, Managing Director of Gaja Engineering Private Limited, says “ This is a very prestigious award in India. Gaja Engineering is honored and it helps to boost our team morality in protecting environment while working in heavy infrastructure industry. Each of our project progresses in a systematic & methodological manner. Our core competences enable us as perfect preferred for execution of projects for leading organizations in India. We believe in synergy and team work which makes us more exceptional. I thank Indian society for trenchless technology for their encouragement which will inspire our team”

Gaja Engineering Private Limited, (GAJA) is a Diversified Engineering, Construction and Contracting Company with Service Offerings in Multi-Disciplinary Verticals. They Operate in Core Sectors of the Economy to Design, Develop and Deliver High-Impact Infrastructure Projects through their Integrated Range of Technical and Professional Expertise, Talent Pool and Resources. Their demonstrated experience includes Irrigation Projects, Tunnels, Water Distribution, Water Treatment, Industrial Structures, Environmental Engineering Projects, Power Transmission & Distribution and Transportation.

This article is part of the sponsored content programme