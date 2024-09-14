G Square Unveils Villa Plots in Perumbakkam, OMR – A Unique Opportunity to Build Your Dream Home in a Vibrant Apartment Hub

● G Square Meadows offers villa plots with 100+ world-class amenities at best price on OMR, Rs.6990 per sq.ft

● The project is just 800 metres from the upcoming metro station and 5 mins from the Sholinganallur Junction

Chennai, September 13, 2024 - G Square, South India’s leading plot promoter has announced the launch of G Square Meadows in Perumbakkam, Chennai.

The CMDA-approved and RERA-registered project will consist of 182 residential plots spread across 8.80 acres in a secured community with more than 100 world-class amenities and a lavish clubhouse. G Square Meadows will maintain a very close proximity to the upcoming metro station and Shollinganallur Junction. The project strategically located in the IT hub of Chennai will also be surrounded by prominent IT firms such as Elcot IT Park, HCL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Cognizant.

The project in Perumbakkam is also surrounded by major localities like Shollinganallur, Perumbakkam, Pallikaranai, and Navalur, and has access to Chennai International Airport via Radial Road.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “G Square Meadows is ideally situated in the vibrant area of Perumbakkam, which is seeing rapid IT development and offers excellent connectivity to the OMR-ECR corridor and the Airport via Radial Road. Traditionally dominated by apartment complexes, Perumbakkam might have seemed an unlikely spot for owning a villa plot. However, this project offers a golden opportunity to secure a dream villa in this evolving location. Remarkably, the pricing is incredibly reasonable—perhaps the best in the market—making it an accessible option for almost anyone looking to invest in this promising area. As the locality continues to grow, this chance to own property here is truly exceptional.”

G Square Meadows will also consist of residential plots open for sale at an early bird price offer of Rs.6990 per sq. ft for the first 10 bookings following which it will be open for sale at a launch price of Rs.7250 per sq.ft against a location market price of Rs. 7750 per sq.ft.

G Square Meadows RERA approval no: TN/29/Layout/3325/2024

For more details visit https://www.gsquarehousing.com/

About G Square:

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”