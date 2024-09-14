G Square Unveils New Project on Pollachi-Coimbatore Highway: Unmatched Connectivity and Competitive Pricing

Coimbatore, 12 September 2024 – G Square, South India’s leading plot promoter, has announced the launch of G Square Emerald Enclave in Pollachi.

This DTCP-approved and RERA-registered project features 113 residential plots and 6 commercial plots, spread across 7.70 acres in a secured community, with 19 world-class amenities.

Strategically located on Pollachi-Coimbatore Highway Road, G Square Emerald Enclave offers connectivity at its peak with proximity to prominent schools, colleges, and popular tourist spots. Major transit hubs, such as Pollachi Bus Stand, and Pollachi Railway Junction, are just minutes away and with easy access to Coimbatore International Airport.

With key locality developments such as the NH 209 four-lane road expansion, Coimbatore spreading outwards, and Pollachi’s recent ascension to district status, localities in and around the city are witnessing a surge in residential and commercial requirements, severely accelerating real estate growth, positioning the area as a prime destination for homebuyers and investors. G Square Emerald Enclave is perfectly poised to capitalize on this growth. Additionally, the upcoming NH-209 Dindigul-Pollachi four-lane road is set to revolutionize connectivity, linking Dindigul to Coimbatore and extending all the way to Bangalore.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “G Square Emerald Enclave stands as the only secured plotted community situated bang on the Pollachi-Coimbatore highway. What sets this project apart is its promise of serene living amidst lush green surroundings, offering a peaceful environment unlike any other which will fuse with unmatched connectivity through its presence on the highway. Another key advantage of this project is exceptional connectivity to major cities like Coimbatore and Dindigul, and proximity to major educational institutions and hospitals. The upcoming NH 209 Dindigul-Pollachi four-lane road will further enhance accessibility, driving both development and real estate appreciation. For those seeking tranquility along with long-term growth potential, investing in Emerald Enclave is the perfect choice.”

G Square Emerald Enclave will also consist of residential plots open for sale at an early bird price offer of Rs.8.9 lakhs per cent for the first 15 bookings and commercial plots at Rs.15.9 lakhs per cent for the first 2 bookings.

G Square Emerald Enclave RERA approval no: TN/11/Layout/3395/2024

For more details visit https://www.gsquarehousing.com/

About G Square:

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”