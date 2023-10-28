G Square Tranquil: The Ultimate Luxury Coastal Living Experience

October 28, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

G Square, Tamil Nadu’s No. 1 Real Estate Developer and South India’s largest Plot Promoter has announced the official launch of G Square Tranquil (Phase 2) at Uthandi, Ecr. G Square Tranquil has joined the planned development of real estate in Uthandi with the promotional offer of 11 grams of gold. The project provides a seamless blend of plots and villas, with convenience and accessibility as essential elements. This CMDA-approved property community, located 100 meters from the Uthandi toll, is the largest of its sort in the area. The notable price difference between other projects and our G Square Tranquil (Phase 2) project underscores the exceptional value proposition that G Square Tranquil offers to savvy investors and potential homeowners alike. Beyond a place of residence, this development pledges a lifestyle of unmatched luxury and convenience. G Square Tranquil boasts an impressive array of amenities, distinguishing it as ECR’s sole plot community with a proposed resort and 100 world-class facilities. Security is prioritised, with 24*7 CCTV surveillance and 5 years of maintenance ensuring residents’ peace of mind.

Augmenting its allure, G Square Tranquil features a lavish clubhouse, providing a space for socialising, relaxation, and recreation. The commitment to safety extends throughout the community, establishing it as ECR’s only secured plot community. In addition to its prime location and abundant amenities, G Square Tranquil offers distinctive features that set it apart. Spanning 25 acres, the project accommodates 124 meticulously planned residential plots. These plots are conveniently situated just 7 minutes away from Sholinganallur and at half the price. The developers facilitate building plan approvals without incurring additional charges, streamlining the process for new homeowners. For the initial five years, residents benefit from free maintenance, ensuring a hassle-free transition into their new abode. To further aid residents in realising their dream homes, G Square provides build assistance, simplifying the villa construction process. The community is interconnected by well-maintained internal roads, complemented by solar streetlights, offering both safety and convenience.

With these offerings and advantages, G Square Tranquil redefines coastal living, offering not just a residence, but a lifestyle embodying luxury, convenience, and security. In the realm of real estate investments, G Square Tranquil stands as an exceptional opportunity, promising a unique fusion of natural tranquillity and modern amenities. Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited speaking on the launch of G Square Tranquil, “ Uthandi, a well-developed neighbourhood in ECR, South Chennai, near the renowned Golden Beach, has witnessed substantial growth in residential development in recent times. The location benefits from excellent connectivity to the city’s hotspot stretches- ECR & OMR. The locality once on the outskirts of the city now has accessibility to some of the top IT hubs, educational institutions, tourist locations, and entertainment avenues. People residing in this locality can experience the presence of serene and relaxing Uthandi Beach which can easily refresh their minds after a busy day at work. Residential living in this locality is presently experiencing a major surge in infrastructural development and land appreciation rate, especially with the presence of major city highlights like the SIPCOT IT park, Dakshin Chitra Heritage Museum, The Marina Mall, Satyabhama Institute, and much more. Uthandi is also a popular residential option for professionals who enjoy the beach lifestyle and work in nearby locations. This would be an excellent place to invest at this moment.”

G Square Build Assist:

G Square’s Build Assist service is an innovative post-purchase consultation that empowers property buyers to realise their dream home visions, following the acquisition of a plot from G Square. With partnerships spanning over 60 renowned brands, this service encompasses every facet of the home construction process, from crafting house layouts to conducting the auspicious Grahapravesam ceremony. Build Assist brings together a team of professionals, including villa design and elevation consultants, experts in material procurement, top-notch interior designers who will not only create the design but also oversee its execution, vaastu compliance specialists, consultants well-versed in securing all the necessary villa construction approvals.

About G Square:

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, G Square has delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, they aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their lives on land they own.

