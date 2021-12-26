G Square plot on OMR - A good investment cum lifestyle choice

26 December 2021 13:19 IST

Over the past 10 – 15 years, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), has turned out to be a very attractive investment destination. This growth can be attributed to the IT / ITES companies that have come up (making it Chennai’s IT corridor), good infrastructure, access to facilities & amenities, ease of connectivity and last but not the least, a good lifestyle.

One of the major advantages of investing in OMR is the proximity to good educational institutions, IT / ITES companies, entertainment spots and healthcare set-ups. These have paved the way for OMR to become a major residential hub of Chennai…and it’s still growing.

Today, OMR has evolved as a self-sustained locality with the presence of robust connectivity, necessary physical and social infrastructure and ample job opportunities. The location has also provided impressive returns on investment in a short duration.

Owing to its emerging importance as a residential and commercial hub, OMR has constantly attracted interest and investment from multinational companies, land developers, home buyers and investors. Real estate prices along the stretch have gone up by around 30 – 40 percent in the last 2 – 3 years, and around 150 – 200 percent over the past decade.

The ECR – OMR Link Road makes the IT Corridor easily accessible from ECR. And with the Metro coming up along OMR, the commute by public transport to even Chennai Central would become faster and hassle free.

In a nutshell, living on the OMR is a completely different experience altogether.

G Square @ OMR

G Square OMR ONE (RERA No.: TN/29/Layout/0308/2021) at Siruseri is located ON Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) right next to Siruseri SIPCOT, and is Siruseri’s first approved plotted development project. Phase I of OMR ONE comprises of 98 residential plots spread over 3.85 acres of land in a gated community with world-class amenities. Plot sizes at OMR ONE range from 600 sq. ft. to 2400 sq. ft. and are attractive prices per sq. ft.

G Square Fortune (RERA No.: TN/Layout/0503/2021) at Perungudi is the first approved villa plot community project in Perungudi, just 100 metres from Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). Fortune comprises of 34 residential plots spread over 1.5 acres of land. Plot sizes at Fortune range from 931 sq. ft. to 2178 sq. ft. and incredibly prices per sq. ft.

Both the projects are set in a green, peaceful ambiances with manicured landscapes and pristine surroundings. More than just real estate projects, they are actually opportunities to build one’s unique dream home at a residential cum commercial hub. These are gated plot communities with CMDA approval and RERA registration. The projects come with 24x7 CCTV Security, 5 years’ free maintenance, blacktop internal roads, street lights and extensive landscapes.

Both OMR ONE and Fortune boast of a cosy, upscale neighbourhood that has some of the best schools, colleges and hospitals. Also with shopping malls, hospitals and restaurants in close proximity, the two locations truly provide for a life of convenience. These are well connected to ECR and GST Road, and are easily accessible from and to any part of Chennai.

Why invest in a plot on OMR?

One of the most significant benefits of purchasing a G Square plots on OMR is that it is cost effective when compared to buying an apartment…and more so for a first time buyer.

Villa Plots can bring in the element of perfection. When it comes to apartments, builders charge for non-constructed area also at constructed area rates. Many a time this increase in cost leads to people sacrificing design and structure over budget.

In the case of plots, one has the liberty to choose designs based on one’s budget. Even if one cannot afford to build a luxury home right away, one always has the prospects of building one in future. And as long as budget is a limitation, one can choose not to construct in plots. This way it reduces not only the investment, but also the huge maintenance cost which apartments carry.

Also unlike apartments, plot owners don’t need to share floor space with others. They have complete privacy while living in a community.

‘Under all is the land’ is the preamble to any real estate investment. Real estate appreciation is always on land. When one buys an apartment, appreciation on the value of apartment is based on the UDS (Undivided Share) of the land. If one’s apartment has more UDS, it will appreciate more and vice versa. On the other hand, in the case of plots, the whole investment is on the land, which makes the appreciation potential higher.

One of the serious risks most apartment buyers face today is whether they will get possession as per the date promised by the builder. When the possession is delayed, it has multiple effects like paying pre-EMI interest, losing income tax benefits, losing rental income and so on. But plot owners don’t have to go through any of these risks.

If any apartment is constructed with any deviation (big or small), the home buyer faces risk of demolition, reselling issues, unavailability of loan etc. till the home is sold. The builder may have all the approvals, but during construction if there is any aberration on the builder’s part, the apartment owner has to face the risk. Plot projects don’t need any construction approvals. The only thing a plot buyer needs to look into is the title and the layout approval from the relevant authorities.

CEO Speech

“The COVID-19 pandemic that changed our lives forever has had an unbelievable impact on how we shop, work and live. And this big change has led to an even bigger change that is shaking up the real estate market. During the first wave of COVID-19, the realty market began to witness a surge in demand for plots. By the time we hit the second wave, this surge had grown to become a tide that saw most of the under construction villa projects and premium plot projects sell out in a few months,” says Mr. Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited.

“G Square OMR ONE and Fortune are in line with our constant endeavours towards giving our buyers the plot perfection experience. We believe and specialise in offering only premium plots in prime locations at the best prices, which by itself is a unique proposition. We are happy to be bringing the ‘perfect plot’ culture to OMR. Be it location, appreciation or lifestyle, OMR ONE and Fortune have it all. Presence of several MNC giants have made the entire zone an aspirational residential cum investment destination. And with good schools and colleges around, both promise to be an opportunity to build a great lifestyle,” adds Eshwar.