Futuristic Education in Management and Hospitality

The rise of artificial intelligence and its foray into almost every field of life has become a cause of concern among many, especially the youth about their future. According to a study published by McKinsey & Company, most vulnerable to the technological advancements will be the jobs of highly structured nature such as data processing, while jobs that require difficult-to-automate activities, such as management of people and resources, will see increasing demand.

If you are a student on a crucial threshold of choosing the right course and college, which can prepare you for the unpredictable future, we have a couple of suggestions you might like to consider.

MGM Institute of Management & Research

MGM University’s Institute of Management & Research (IOMR) is known in the region for its excellent quality of education and stellar placement record. Honoured with the Platinum Category (Highest Category) in Industrial Collaboration in AICTE-CII Survey (2017-18), the institute isequipped with world-class infrastructure and led by highly qualified and experienced faculty members. It employs modern teaching-learning methods likecase studies, team projects, role play, and internship,similar to that of top B-Schools of the country. At IOMR, students learn by working on actual industry problems, projects and systems and experiential learning form the core of all program curricula, which are designed by subject experts in collaboration with industry professionals.

The Institute offers following programs:

BBA (Hons) | BBA Business Analytics

B.Com. (Hons) | M.Com

MBA: HR, Finance, Marketing, Production & Operation

Executive MBA (1 year)

PG Diploma (1 year): Hospital Management, Sports Management, Fin Tech

MGM Institute of Hotel Management

With rising financial status of people and economic development of the country,another sector that is sure to soar high in the near future is hospitality. If you are keen on exploring an evergreen career, you must once visit - MGM University’s Institute of Hotel Management.

One of the leading hospitality Institutes in the region, MGM Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) has carved a unique place for itself in the industry since its inception. The Institute has its own Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Bakery and Accommodation facility – The Salt – which provides plenty of practical training and real-life work experience to students. There are also in-house basic, quality & advanced training kitchen where the celebrity chef and Emeritus Professor of IHM, Vishnu Manohar regularly conducts workshops. The IHM has collaborated with prominent hotel groupsand aviation companies to offer internship and placement opportunities to its students. A number of IHM alumni have been placed in these and other renowned hospitality groups across India and beyond.

The Institute offers following programs:

B.Sc. (Hons): Hotel Operations Catering Services / Culinary Arts

BBA.(Hons): Aviation, Hospitality and Travel & Tourism Studies

M. Sc.: Hotel Operations Catering Services

Diploma: Hotel Operations, Bakery and Patisserie

PG Diploma: Hotel Operations

Key Features:

Situated on a lush green and sprawling campus, the institutes have numerous exceptional features that attract students from the length and breadth of the country.

NEP 2020-aligned programs: multidisciplinary, skill-based and career-oriented education

Minor programs: from emerging technologies to arts and social subjects

Central Training & Placement Cell:dedicated to provide soft-skill training, mock interviews, and internshipand placements opportunities.

Centre for Entrepreneurship Development: to nurture students’ start-up dreams.

300+ placement partners with 75%+ placement ratio

World-class infrastructure: hostels, sports club, hospital, innovation centres and much more.

Located in the historical city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, MGM University and its constituent colleges share a glowing legacy of imparting quality education for about four decades. The University’s experiential, immersive and holistic education transforms the youth intocompetent professionalswho are ready to lead the future. Do visit to know more: iomr.mgmu.ac.in | ihm.mgmu.ac.in

- Dr. Ranit Kishore

Director-Institute of Management & Research

MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Maharashtra

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

