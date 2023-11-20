From Teaching for Survival To Becoming India’s No.1 Social Science Educator, the Journey of Digraj Singh Rajput

November 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

“Do not ask the flame of that lamp

How long shall it seek to dwell in the dark

For the crowd will lose the way if not

The lamp singes and burns alone”

ADVERTISEMENT

The guiding light of a million students today, Digraj Singh Rajput has become a new hope for CBSE students of Class 9 and 10, to learn scorching historical dates, events, complex political scenarios and economic concepts in the world of Social Science with ease. Being one among them in his student days, he himself has borne the consequences of scarcity of easy learning methods and quality teaching. Raised and brought up in Bhopal, he as a young boy had big dreams and wanted to do something revolutionary in life but suffered insufficiency of resources to do so. He began teaching the local children as a constraint rather a choice to be able to earn just enough for continuing his high school education.

Over time more and more students started coming to him with their doubts, and his life became all about teaching them in his unique style with that humble smile and viral energy as always. Amidst all of it, he completed his bachelors and joined Magnet Brains in 2019 as a Social Science teacher, and became the biggest reason for the organization’s success. Later in 2022, he joined Unacademy to single-handedly achieve the highest live viewers for his revision series for CBSE Class 10 students.

But soon he realized that the vision and learning outcome goals he wanted for his students was never going to be fully accomplished with the same traditional mindset and boundaries, restricting him to freely teach in his own way. Digraj then launched India’s first lowest cost reference book by the name of ‘ One Shot Question Bank ’ for Social Science Class 10 CBSE students in collaboration with Educart to help students practice for their board exams with ease without spending thousands on expensive coachings.

Lately, he has gained a lot of appreciation and respect for introducing the proprietary concept of ‘Revision Maps’ in his new Educart Sample Papers Book , which allows the students to visually remember the important points of Social Science. The book is aimed at helping students to revise concepts in his style for the first time and also practice his specially targeted practice papers for board exams based on his 10+ years of teaching experience.

Eventually, he decided to go independent and teach for 100% free on his personal channel under the name - Digraj Singh Rajput “The Social Brains.”

“Social Science is something which gives students an understanding of the society and makes them a more informed, empathetic and capable individual” says Digraj Sir. It has always been a secondary subject that has not really been anticipated by students due its vast expanse and teachers due to not being considered as important. Since he has taken the initiative, students throughout India have started taking interest in a subject as boring as Social Science. His viral learning concept which students find very useful is to teach Maps of India through a mascot ‘Map Kumar’ (see below screenshot).

Innovation in teaching is the key to connecting with students and actually helps in learner outcomes. Digraj Singh Rajput is the only educator for Social Science in India to have amassed the kind of student following any educator would dream of. He spends a lot of time daily in identifying new ways to teach different topics of Social Science to students via YouTube, so that the student can at her/his own convenience easily learn and remember any topic through his style for free. He believes “To Teach is To Touch A Life Forever” and wants to go beyond traditional academics to make student lives purposeful by giving them the right direction.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.