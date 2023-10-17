From Milk to Mastery: GK Dairy’s Dedication to Premium Dairy Products

October 17, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

The GK Dairy Foundation has steadily focussed all its efforts on the noble goal of offering nutritious and nourishing milk since its inception. This renowned establishment is motivated by a shared objective to promote healthier living in every home it touches. When it first opened its doors as a cutting-edge dairy factory in the Thanjavur District, it sets out on a mission to provide its customers with pure, unprocessed whole milk. GK Dairy has steadily progressed since its start, establishing itself as a dependable supplier of not just milk but also a varied range of dairy products such as curd, butter, ghee, paneer, and milk-based sweets.

The Inception of Excellence:

A forefront dairy processing facility was established in 2001, laying the seeds of innovation. At this point, the renowned Tamil Milk brand also had its start and currently is considered a top supplier of cow milk in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. Their position as a one-stop shop for dairy requirements was cemented by the brand’s rapid popularity, which opened the door for a variety of dairy products including curd, butter, and ghee. As they headed along, a network of distributors was essential to maintaining the freshness that distinguishes the products and ensuring appropriate cooling methods.

K Thiyagarajan, Executive Director, G K Dairy: “In the last decade, the company has constantly been growing at about an average of 10 to 15 per cent and this has been possible because of the development of dairy farming and bringing in new entrepreneurs into the industry which has shown a significant growth of improved quality in milk and other dairy products. With the help of farmers and a peculiar procedure in every city we have a plant, we use marked processing technique with special filters for our milk products, which enhances the shelf life of the milk with special aroma.”

The Genesis and Growth:

What started as a simple door-to-door milk delivery service in the 1970s has evolved into a modern dairy empire. GK Dairy’s unwavering commitment to quality and strong customer connections worked as its constant regard throughout all stages of development. The concept of the company is profoundly linked with the values of farming through the efforts of the founder and managing director of GK Dairy, Mr G Kannan, who comes from a long family of farmers. Growing up in an agricultural household, Mr G Kannan supported dreams of being a successful entrepreneur in a sector where he was already familiar with. In 1973, Mr G Kannan and his two brothers founded G K Paal Pannai with limited resources and limitless determination. Their business approach was straightforward but effective: buy fresh cow milk from nearby farms and distribute it to the nearby communities in old-fashioned milk cans. As demand increased, the business extended its reach to include the towns of Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai, continuing its increasing trend.

The Uniqueness of Tamil Milk:

At the heart of the enterprise lies an unwavering commitment to unparalleled quality. This commitment is shown in paying close attention to the partner cows’ wellness, resulting in the highest-quality milk being produced. In order to guarantee the sanitary integrity and quality of the milk, a thorough inspection routine is used. Their sincere commitment is to provide their esteemed customers with milk that is as fresh as possible and priced reasonably. Tamil Milk distinguishes out as a unique product

since it is unadulterated, pure, organic, and free from any residual toxins. Regardless of whether milk products have flavour or not, they include an exceptional richness of 13 vital elements, including quality protein, calcium, potassium, and vitamin D. With all these nutritional benefits packed in every product, Tamil Milk offers a striking cost-effective proposition that defies resistance.

K Thiyagarajan, Executive Director, G K Dairy: “The main goal is to make dairy products available and affordable to the people of the South, and this is being made possible through the concept of franchising and new showrooms.”

Evolving Dynamics of the Dairy Sector:

The dairy industry has gone through its own advances over the past 15 years, moving more and more towards industrial growth. The dairy product landscape has changed from one in which milk, curd, butter, and ghee were the main dairy products to one in which a wide variety of processed milk dairy goods are present. Rural as well as urban areas are also experiencing this shift. Beyond conventional dairy boundaries, a rise in the use of processed milk products has sparked a wave of change.

Within the scope of the sector, raw milk is being transformed into a variety of goofs like butter, paneer, kova, sweet burfi and flavoured kova. In addition, it produces important by-products such buttermilk and ghee. The problem of milk spoiling while being transported to far-off locations loomed big in its early phases. As a result, using Puff insulated trucks to transport milk became a strategic solution, along with thorough training for all dealers engaged in the supply chain.

K Thiyagarajan, Executive Director, G K Dairy: “The products are as fresh as they can be. The day we procure is the day we process and send it across as a packet product in the market. In the future, our company is working towards introducing new products like flavored milk, milkshakes and icecreams.”

Business Opportunities with GK Dairy:

Today, GK Dairy has come a long way opening its doors to new distributors and franchisors. Within the realm of Tamil Milk distribution, it’s time to discover exciting business opportunities with a chance to become a franchise partner in Trichy and delve into the thriving dairy industry. Join the Tamil Milk family and savour the benefits of a modest initial investment, a refundable deposit policy, branding, and marketing assistance, tempting profit margins, and an assured income ranging from 25,000 to 1.5 lakh rupees. An alternative is to become a Premium Dairy Product Distributorship. Connect with the brand and benefit from a variety of benefits to elevate your distribution business. Enjoy a no-security-deposit launch, use the brand identity for increased exposure, receive marketing assistance twice a month, and discover your position if you’re an established food product distributor.

Benefits of Joining Tamil Milk Distribution

Tamil Milk Distribution Centre is your gateway to dairy success. These two business prospects are ready to be explored, giving both franchise partnership chances for individuals looking to start their own dairy business and customised distribution options for those wanting to market premium dairy goods. Dive into Tamil Milk’s universe and reinvent your company’s success in the ever-changing dairy industry. You’ll have the opportunity to present a wide variety of dairy products, including milk, curd, butter, ghee, paneer, and sweets.

Since the organisation’s founding in 2001, GK Dairy Foundation has been committed to offering dairy products of the highest possible quality. The dairy has developed into a beacon of excellence by blending innovation, integrity, and a commitment to nutrition, meeting the varied palates and dietary requirements of its customers. The dairy industry’s larger change towards industrialisation and development is symbolised by its history, which was propelled by the vision of its founder and MD, Mr G Kannan. GK Dairy is prepared to add to the always changing story of dairy production and consumption as it forges its own path.

