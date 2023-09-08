From Concept to Creation: Experience Excellence in Parul University’s B.Des Program

September 08, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

India, 5th September 2023:

Parul University, a renowned institution for its exceptional insights and knowledge, is launching its B.Des program for the 2024 batch of students. This program will train students in various design fields, such as Interior and Future Design, Fashion Design and Technology, Product Design, and Visual Communication.

The program has a diverse and comprehensive curriculum that covers topics such as design history, design theory, drawing and sketching, computer-aided design, typography, colour theory, user-centred design, and design thinking. It also includes practical projects and design studios that challenge students to apply their learning to real-world scenarios.

Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “The education approach of Parul University goes beyond the classroom and encourages students to be creative and innovative. The institution has a history of producing top designers who have showcased their work on various platforms and events, which enhances their confidence and creativity”.

The program provides state-of-the-art facilities and design studios that help students develop their practical skills and gain exposure to industry practices. The curriculum is updated regularly to reflect the latest trends and developments in the design field, which ensures the holistic growth of the students.

The program also respects the individuality and uniqueness of each student and nurtures their creative potential and expression. The faculty, students, and placement cell work hard to achieve high placement rates every year. The average package offered is 8 LPA, while the highest package recorded is 30 LPA, which demonstrates the effectiveness of the program in preparing students for successful careers in the design industry.

Parul University is a leading institution that provides students with industry experience and opportunities to learn and innovate. The institution has over 700 industry collaborations and has received funding worth over 10 crores for more than 125 projects and start-ups incubated within the institute. With over 45,000 students, more than 10 crores in creative innovation funding, 30+ spaces and labs, and a network of 100+ top alumni designers, the university has a strong reputation in education and exposure.

Parul University has exclusive partnerships with renowned brands such as Raymond, Biba, Louis Phillipe, Allen Solly, Levi’s, Oxemburg, Nike, Monte Carlo, H&M, Peter England, Manyavar, and FabIndia for recruitment in the fashion design sector.

Parul University also aims to provide its students with a global perspective and understanding of design concepts. To achieve this goal, the university has established partnerships with more than 15 international institutions that facilitate knowledge and idea exchange across borders.

Parul University’s excellence is not only reflected in its academics, faculty, and infrastructure but also in its accreditations and recognitions. It is the youngest university to have received NAAC A++ accreditation in the first cycle and holds global memberships in prestigious bodies like the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Additionally, the university has received several notable recognitions such as DISR recognition for quality research, NABL accreditation for excellence in clinical medical research, NABH accreditation for quality healthcare, and ARIIA Top 50 ranking for innovation achievements nationwide. Parul University has also received numerous awards for its outstanding performance in various fields.

