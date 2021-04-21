From Amazon to Microsoft, LPU recruiters are coming from far and wide

21 April 2021 15:11 IST

Creating a career with global giants like Microsoft is a dream for many ambitious individuals and Lovely Professional University (LPU) is helping this dream come true. With world-class infrastructure, global exposure, quality teaching to industry exposure, and overall personality development, LPU prepares students to become professionals that companies like Amazon, Microsoft and more would love to hire.

LPU is one of the oldest private university in the country and within its 2 decades of establishment, the university has set various benchmarks in the world of academia and maintained a successful placement record. LPU students are working in several industry giants like Amazon, Google, SAP, Cisco, Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Bosch, Dell, Mercedes, BMW and many more.

Advertising

Advertising

This year, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, LPU has once again registered the highest placement offers in North India for June 2021 graduating batch. In the very initial phase of the year, 1160+ offers have been made to LPU students by top global corporates through campus placements. Cognizant Technology Solutions has extended 739 offers; and, Capgemini offered jobs to 428 students. LPU students are placed in roles for GenC and GenC Next by Cognizant.

With such an impressive track record, one might wonder “What does LPU do differently to attract such placement offers?” Let us find out

World-class Infrastructure

Spread over hundreds of acres, LPU has one of the largest and greenest campuses across India. From aerodynamics to iMac labs, LPU has dedicated labs for every department, smart classrooms, well-stocked libraries, and an incubation centre to nurture the business ideas of their students.

Apart from this, LPU has the country's largest auditorium, Olympic-ready indoor sports complex, fully equipped gyms, hostel and mess facilities, a rich variety of national and international cuisines, a shopping mall, hospital, and a hotel run by students. LPU has left no stone unturned in creating an environment that is beautiful and inspiring to young minds.

Global Exposure

Students from 40+ countries and across India come here to get exposure at a global level. With such a diversified population, students not only learn about different vibrant cultures, but they also embrace it as a part of their life. The university has tie-ups with many renowned international universities and many students go for semester exchange programs to these prestigious universities. LPU also organizes many guest lectures and workshops wherein speakers from different parts of the world interact with the students. Moreover, LPU has signed many MoU’s with international brands and universities to provide world-class education to their students.

As such when they are hired by global brands, they find themselves at home with the thought of adjusting to a new culture.

Academics

Academics at LPU is not just limited to textbooks and classrooms. LPU believes in hands-on training to supplement academics. Therefore, students get ample opportunities to learn through live projects, workshops, guest lectures, internships, and experiments. Apart from these events LPU also conducts personality development and skill enhancement classes to prepare students for placements. Due to the pandemic, everything had to be shifted online and yet LPU has maintained its quality education through online classes and events.

Listen to what students have to say on LPU academics and life

Industrial Exposure

LPU has also collaborated with top-notch brands such as Google, Cisco, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and many more to have their Centre of Excellence on campus. This provides ample industrial exposure to the staff and students of LPU. They also remain aware of the latest innovations and developments in the industry

Entrepreneurship and Research

Faculty at LPU have rich industry experience so that they can guide students about various aspects of the industry. They also help to enforce the spirit of research and entrepreneurship among students. As such, LPU has many innovations and patents to its name. Many on-campus shops and businesses are set up and owned by enterprising LPU students. Sometimes the seed capital for a start-up is also funded by the university. Similarly, research papers written by the students have been presented at various national and international conferences as well as published in Scopus-level journals.

Holistic Development

Along with academics, LPU encourages cultural activities and sports for the holistic development of the students. LPU undertakes regular initiatives to identify talent among students and groom them to award-winning levels through rigorous training and by providing the required cultural platforms to perform. LPU celebrates its diversity by hosting iconic events like Youth Vibe, One India, and One World. It helps the students to build multi-diverse communities, intercultural relations and understand the concept of a global village.

LPU is also the only university in India that has hosted the first three citizens of India i.e., Honourable then President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Honourable Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu, and our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

World-class infrastructure, global exposure, innovative teaching methodologies, and overall holistic development make LPU students world-class professionals. As such, it is no surprise that LPU has become a hot destination for industry giants who wish to recruit professionals, leaders, and changemakers of the future.

Admission Process:

Admission to LPU for 2021 July intake has already begun. The Admission process is quite competitive and is based on students clearing the university’s entrance test LPUNEST2021 and personal interview in a few courses. Online registration for schedule 2 of LPUNEST has started on 1st April 2021. Considering the scenario of restricted movement and keeping the focus on the safety of candidates, LPU extends the option of the Online Remotely Proctored LPUNEST exam from home. The last date to submit the application form is 30th April 2021. To know more about the exam students can visit https://bit.ly/3x5X0Xx