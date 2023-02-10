From a Teenage Book Worm to Stock Market’s Best Advisor

February 10, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Sankarsh Chanda, like any other teenager, was an inquisitive young man. Benjamin Graham’s article on Value Investing inspired him towards stock markets.

Graham was well-known for doing detailed company evaluations. He ignored changing stock market sentiments and focused on businesses’ real-world success.

His ideologies pushed Sankarsh to invest with his sister’s DEMAT account. After reading several domestic and foreign companies financials, he began investing his scholarship money.

His investment began to grow fast and he took some of that money to start his company. “I invested around Rs 1.5 lakh over a period of two years. The market value of my shares had gone up to around Rs 13 lakh in two years,” says Sankarsh.

Sankarsh realized that the power of disciplined investing needs to be taken to the masses, who often are afraid, or misinformed about the markets. He sold shares worth Rs 8 lakh to start his company in 2017.

Founding Savart

His business model was simple. He wanted to provide the opportunity to invest in a way that HNIs invest. Using AI technology he provides long-term investment out-performance and luxury of portfolio customisation. This is a landmark achievement for an Indian company given that very few local brands have been able to build a global financial technology brand.

Global Expansion:

Savart is expanding its presence in Canada, Japan & the U.S.A. and has secured grants & investments from local governments. Savart plans to expand its current user base of 1 lakh+ and Rs. 800+ crores of Asset Under Advisory through its retail asset management services & take APART global.

Sankarsh believes everyone deserves a financially secure future. He built Savart to change the world of investing. His AI research and recommendations are built for investors’ needs. The goal of it is to acheive market out-performance.

Any investor confused by the questions ‘when, what, how much, and how to invest’ can take Savart’s advice.

What is the advantage of AI-based Personalized Portfolios?

Unlimited Research Potential:

Research & advice that covers 1 Billion data points and is not limited by the number of analysts working.

Alpha Generation:

The data input and the insights that are generated helps clients out-perform the markets.

Real-Time Portfolio Tracking:

People sleep, AI doesn’t need to. Portfolios are tracked in real-time and necessary actions are swiftly communicated.

Affordable Subscription Prices:

This cutting-edge technology designed to out-perform is available at an affordable price.

How to make Savart’s AI work for you?

To have the AI-driven research that helped its clients achieve a 24.71% of superior returns in the market work for you.

Once you download the app on the Play store/iOS.

Use your mobile number to log in.

A simple KYC process lets you verify your details.

Savart App asks you to complete a simple form to understand your risk profile. (EFG Analysis)

After the EFG analysis, the Savart app lets you define your financial goals.

From here, Savart’s AI takes over and determines the right investments to meet your goals.

Within a few seconds, Savart will make relevant investment plans for you with the available opportunities in the market.

Investments are habit-driven, Savart assigns you a Client Delight Associate who helps you achieve your goal on a timely basis.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”